ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tyrese Maxey opens up on shooting struggles after Sixers beat Magic

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWzJ1_0kaXz8gI00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey continues to make adjustments to his game while coming off the bench. The Sixers moved the energetic third-year guard to the bench unit to create more balance between the units.

In Philadelphia’s two-game series with the Orlando Magic, Maxey combined for 18 points on 6-for-20 shooting. He shot 2-for-11 from the floor in Wednesday’s win over the Magic, and he addressed the shooting struggles afterward.

“I missed some open 3s late,” said Maxey. “Like two. In the first half, I think I shot, what, three times? I shot a 2-for-1 pull-up 3 and I shot two pull-ups. Sometimes it’s kinda hard to find your rhythm, but it’s OK. We won so that’s what matters.”

Maxey has a good memory. He did shoot 0-for-3 in the first half, but he made all four of his free throws, so the aggressiveness the Sixers always encourage was there.

He continues to adjust to this new bench role. He was coming off the bench as a rookie behind Ben Simmons, but in his second season and for most of this season, he was a regular starter. Now, he has to adjust.

“I don’t think so,” Maxey said when asked if the bench role is affecting his game. “Maybe a little bit. Just trying to get back to knowing when you’re gonna get in, when you’re gonna get shots, when you’re gonna fall into the offense, but you don’t worry about that. You just go out there and do other things to try and help the team win like grab rebounds and get assists, and play hard on defense.”

On the flip side, the Magic are a unique team. They have a number of taller players who use their size and length to bother opponents. For somebody smaller in stature like Maxey who relies so much on his speed, he is going to have to find a way to overcome that in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard swished one of the rarest shots in NBA history and he made it look so easy

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the projected starting lineup for Mavericks with Kyrie Irving after trade with Nets

Kyrie Irving is now a Dallas Maverick (not a Los Angeles Laker, sorry LeBron James). The Brooklyn Nets got a pretty good haul back with Spencer Dinwiddie — who broke out BK a few years back — taking over at point guard and Dorian Finney-Smith helping as a 3-and-D specialist, perhaps off the bench (I wonder if he’ll be in the mix with Ben Simmons at center in some lineups, but I digress).
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James shockingly dropped an uncensored f-bomb after setting the NBA's scoring record

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, and the moment it happened was unforgettable. During the ceremony in which LeBron acknowledged the unthinkable accomplishment, the Lakers superstar was overcome with emotion and didn’t hold back from speaking candidly about exactly how he was feeling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything we know so far about the Ja Morant - Pacers incident, which allegedly may have included a gun

There was a concerning report about Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his best friend, Davonte Pack, that was published on Sunday. Morant, who is averaging 27.3 points and 8.3 assists per game so far this season, is the subject of an allegation that involves the continuation of a dispute than began when the Grizzlies played the Pacers on Jan. 29.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy