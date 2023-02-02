Tyrese Maxey opens up on shooting struggles after Sixers beat Magic

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey continues to make adjustments to his game while coming off the bench. The Sixers moved the energetic third-year guard to the bench unit to create more balance between the units.

In Philadelphia’s two-game series with the Orlando Magic, Maxey combined for 18 points on 6-for-20 shooting. He shot 2-for-11 from the floor in Wednesday’s win over the Magic, and he addressed the shooting struggles afterward.

“I missed some open 3s late,” said Maxey. “Like two. In the first half, I think I shot, what, three times? I shot a 2-for-1 pull-up 3 and I shot two pull-ups. Sometimes it’s kinda hard to find your rhythm, but it’s OK. We won so that’s what matters.”

Maxey has a good memory. He did shoot 0-for-3 in the first half, but he made all four of his free throws, so the aggressiveness the Sixers always encourage was there.

He continues to adjust to this new bench role. He was coming off the bench as a rookie behind Ben Simmons, but in his second season and for most of this season, he was a regular starter. Now, he has to adjust.

“I don’t think so,” Maxey said when asked if the bench role is affecting his game. “Maybe a little bit. Just trying to get back to knowing when you’re gonna get in, when you’re gonna get shots, when you’re gonna fall into the offense, but you don’t worry about that. You just go out there and do other things to try and help the team win like grab rebounds and get assists, and play hard on defense.”

On the flip side, the Magic are a unique team. They have a number of taller players who use their size and length to bother opponents. For somebody smaller in stature like Maxey who relies so much on his speed, he is going to have to find a way to overcome that in the future.