Ole Miss and Georgia face off on the court for the second time this season, and 124th time overall, with the Bulldogs owning a 77-46 all-time lead in the series. In Athens, Georgia leads the series 42-15 and are 6-4 over the last ten meetings. After winning the first game of the year in January in Oxford, the Rebels still hold an all-time lead at home 28-25. With the four-point loss for Ole Miss last month, the Rebels and Bulldogs are now tied at four wins each under head coach Kermit Davis.

OXFORD, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO