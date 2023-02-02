Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bcsnn.com
SEC Hoops: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Faces Off Against SEC Rival Georgia
Ole Miss and Georgia face off on the court for the second time this season, and 124th time overall, with the Bulldogs owning a 77-46 all-time lead in the series. In Athens, Georgia leads the series 42-15 and are 6-4 over the last ten meetings. After winning the first game of the year in January in Oxford, the Rebels still hold an all-time lead at home 28-25. With the four-point loss for Ole Miss last month, the Rebels and Bulldogs are now tied at four wins each under head coach Kermit Davis.
Column | Spencer Sanders says 'My money is on me every time' as Ole Miss braces for springtime QB battle
We're all preparing for it. There should be one helluva quarterback battle ongoing at Ole Miss when the Rebels hit the field for spring practice on March 21. Head coach Lane Kiffin made sure of that when he turned to the portal for Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders. Sanders started...
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
Pete Golding, NIL and More on Monday's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
What could be a clunky defense could also be insanely interesting, and Pete Golding has the job of putting that together.
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
wcbi.com
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
Comments / 0