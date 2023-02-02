ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Chelsea Business Alliance, Shelby County Chamber form affiliation agreement

The Chelsea Business Alliance (CBA) and The Shelby County Chamber announced a closer affiliation this month. Beginning Feb. 1, the CBA became an official affiliate organization of The Shelby County Chamber. “On behalf of the current Chelsea Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, we believe this closer affiliation with The Shelby...
HS sports recap: Hornets girls claim 2nd at state indoor

The Chelsea girls indoor track and field team walks up to claim the Class 7A state runner-up trophy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports. INDOOR TRACK...
