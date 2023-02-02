Read full article on original website

Overwatch 2 Feb 7 patch notes: New map, Mercy rework, Brig buffs, Junkrat nerfs, more
The big Overwatch 2 Season 3 patch notes are here highlighting a lot of huge changes coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Season 3 of Overwatch 2 doesn’t feature a new hero, but it will be introducing a new control map in the form of Antarctic Peninsula and whole bunch of features to improve the state of the game.

Modern Warfare 2 finally announces Gun Game for Season 2
Infinity Award announced that the classic game mode Gun Game is making a return to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2. Modern Warfare 2’s second season begins on February 15, featuring Ranked Play and Hardcore mode. Multiplayer fans slammed an “all-time low” offering of seasonal content and criticized the developers for not including Gunfight in Season 2.

Blizzard teases “other ways to experience” the Overwatch universe ahead of new PvE release
Blizzard has teased new ways for players to experience the Overwatch Universe in the new future, teasing new efforts beyond just the game we know and love today. Overwatch 2’s devs have always paid particular attention to the game’s broader universe, with the game’s first-ever trailer an explanation of its lore. And before its release, Blizzard was already giving us the backstories for the likes of Soldier: 76 and Junkrat, helping to flesh out the world and its characters.

Modern Warfare 2 specialist reveals eight “broken” Killstreaks
The LA Guerillas revealed Modern Warfare 2’s best Killstreaks, dependent upon different multiplayer play styles. Modern Warfare 2 features 19 different Killstreaks, but players can only equip three at once. On top of that, players decide if they want to earn streaks through kills alone (Killstreaks) or through focusing on the objective (Scorestreaks). Everyone approaches 6v6 multiplayer differently, and understanding the best possible loadout is essential.

Overwatch 2 restores Numbani Airport in Season 3, teasing new map locations to come
With Numbani Airport now restored in Overwatch 2 Season 3 after years of destructive complications, players now believe the Hyrbid map might be teasing some future locations to come. After weeks of anticipation, Overwatch 2 players finally got to dive into the Season 3 content drop on February 7 and...

Overwatch 2 players left confused over Mercy nerf in Season 3
Overwatch 2 Season 3 may not have added a new Hero, but its array of buffs and nerfs have altered the gameplay, particularly some interesting nerfs to Mercy that have left the community “bewildered.”. The third season of Overwatch 2 has landed and it seems that Blizzard’s beloved Hero...

Apex Legends classes: All new Legend classes in Season 16
Apex Legends Season 16, instead of a new Legend altogether, brings a new Legend class system and a whole host of perks. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes. The news that Apex Legends Season 16 won’t feature a new Legend is a departure from the norm for Respawn’s battle royale. Up to now, every new season has brought a brand new character for players to learn and master.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, Price, more
The third season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with a brand new Antarctica map, and several hero changes. Alongside this comes a revamp of the battle pass, with players being offered more Overwatch credits than in previous seasons. Overwatch 2’s battle pass for Season 3 allows players to gain...

Warzone 2 player pleads with devs to change “stupid” Al Mazrah birds
Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah has quite the avian population and one player is ready for the “stupid birds” to be taken out of the game entirely. There have been lots of calls for change in Warzone 2 but few rival the strangeness of this one. One player...

Warzone 2 data expert explains why you are using battle rifles wrong
Battle rifles don’t get a lot of love in Warzone 2, but YouTuber TrueGameData revealed a trick to make the class viable. Warzone 2’s second season begins on February 15. We got an early look at what’s coming, but the developers have not yet tipped their hand on an impending weapon balance update. Historically, the battle royale’s meta drastically changes after a seasonal update, forcing players to find the next best thing.

Simple Warzone 2 attachment change takes the Fennec 45 to new heights
The Fennec 45 is an incredible SMG that currently sets the meta standard for close-range encounters in Warzone 2 but, according to one expert, it can perform even better with one simple attachment change. Warzone 2’s meta for long and medium-range battles is dominated by LMGs and various rifles like...

TeeP’s Warzone 2 squad irate as “corny” bug prevents nuke completion
Warzone 2’s nuke challenge has seen several major bugs in Season 1 and TeeP’s squad was hit with a devastating one just on the cuff of pulling off a Champion’s Domination. The Champion’s Quest nuke challenge is Warzone 2’s most difficult feat. It requires squads to go...

Apex Legends devs explain why they’re skipping a new Legend in Season 16
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that, for the first time in Apex Legends’ history, Season 16 will not bring a new Legend into the fray. Now, they’ve explained exactly why that is. Apex Legends players have grown accustomed to the addition of a new character with the inception of...

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay reveals new planet, Battle Droids, & force abilities
Nine minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay has arrived and showcases new force mechanics, enemy types, and the reworked lightsaber system. Jedi Survivor’s first extended gameplay footage is here and it’s clear that the Fallen Order successor is building on everything fans loved about the first title.

Arenas axed from Apex Legends and replaced by TDM to start Season 16
Apex Legends is permanently removing Arenas from the game in Season 16, the once much-anticipated 3v3 mode that was released in Season 9. Replacing it is Team Deathmatch, and a new playlist called Mixtape. While Apex Legends at its core is a battle royale game, players love the basic gunplay...

Riot briefly disables League ranked play after critical bug deletes Patch 13.1B on live servers
League of Legends Patch 13.1B was briefly rolled back after Riot found a critical bug within the game, forcing the disabling of ranked queues. Riot’s most recent patch for League of Legends has been fantastic, with massive buffs to ADCs, fighter item changes, and the destruction of Yuumi. Patch 13.1B has easily been one of the best times to be playing the MOBA in recent history.

Apex Legends aim assist debate reignited as ImperialHal wins ALGS on controller
Apex Legends players have, once again, ignited calls for a nerf to aim assist after TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen claimed MVP honors at the 2023 ALGS Split 1 playoffs. The war between controller and mouse and keyboard players has been raging for quite some time, but it’s...

Genshin Impact 3.6 details: Character banners, locations, more
Genshin Impact 3.6 may be a while off but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from appearing online. So, here’s everything we currently know about the 3.6 banners and rumored locations. While Genshin Impact players are currently delving into the 3.4 update, that hasn’t stopped news surrounding...

Apex Legends pro Snip3down argues MnK is just as strong as controller in ALGS
Apex Legends pro player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has argued that controller doesn’t dominate the ALGS and that Mouse and Keyboard still has its place. Since the release of Apex Legends, there’s been a debate about whether MnK or controller is better at the top level of play.

Activision reaffirms plans for new “premium” CoD game launching in 2023
Activision has doubled down and reaffirmed that a new “full annual premium release” is coming to the Call of Duty franchise in fall 2023. Conflicting reports shroud Call of Duty’s future in doubt. During a Q2 earnings meeting in August 2022, Activision implied the existence of a new CoD title for 2023 by stating, “development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.”
