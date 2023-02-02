Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Comments / 0