Bulls management can claim Lonzo’s injury hampers their activity. But what hurt just as much is being their typical cheap selves

While there was some level of doubt for the last several days about whether or not the Lakers would include both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in their trade offer for Kyrie Irving, in the end, the team was willing to send them to the Nets in exchange for the unpredictable All-Star point guard, according to multiple reports in the aftermath of Brooklyn’s decision to instead ship Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO