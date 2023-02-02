As some of you may have heard, I interviewed last week for the presidency at Stockton University, a public institution near my family home in New Jersey. The opportunity was unexpected, but because of my hometown connections, my family and I felt it was one that needed to be explored. Southern has been a welcome home to me for the last seven years, and not one I would consider leaving lightly. I am not looking elsewhere, no offer has yet been made by Stockton and my spouse Bil and I have made no decisions about next steps.

