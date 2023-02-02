ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

'Frasier' Boston Reboot Begins Production With Director James Burrows

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaPIa_0kaXMZvp00

Kelsey Grammer is coming back to the small screen as Fraiser Cane in a reboot of the original series set in Boston.

The new series began production the week of Wednesday, Feb. 1, Paramount+ announced. Kelsey is executive producing the show as well as starring it, and director James Burrows will direct the first two episodes.

While set in Boston, the series will be filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles.

Joining Grammer in the cast are:

  • Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy
  • Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s college friend turned university professor, Alan
  • Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s coworker and head of the psychology department, Olivia
  • Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve
  • Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David

Chris Harris of "How I Met Your Mother” and Joe Cristalli of “Life in Pieces” co-wrote the show, and executive produce it along with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Daily Voice

Monica Rosas Dominguez Of Arlington Dies At 17

Monica Elvira Rosas Dominguez of Arlington died on Jan. 14, at 17 years old.The teen's family launched a GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $24,500 as of Saturday, Feb. 4.The campaign says Monica battled "anxiety, depression, and a severe eating disorder" for years. But she didn't let…
ARLINGTON, NY
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli

One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb....
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Grizzly Details Surface As Lindsay Clancy Appears In Court For Kids' Murders

Prosecutors allege that a 32-year-old mother from the South Shore intended on killing her children, but her defense attorney claims a mental illness drove her to do it. Appearing on Zoom from her bed at a Boston hospital, Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Duxbury mother is charged with the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
DUXBURY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy