'Frasier' Boston Reboot Begins Production With Director James Burrows
Kelsey Grammer is coming back to the small screen as Fraiser Cane in a reboot of the original series set in Boston.
The new series began production the week of Wednesday, Feb. 1, Paramount+ announced. Kelsey is executive producing the show as well as starring it, and director James Burrows will direct the first two episodes.
While set in Boston, the series will be filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles.
Joining Grammer in the cast are:
- Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy
- Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s college friend turned university professor, Alan
- Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s coworker and head of the psychology department, Olivia
- Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve
- Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David
Chris Harris of "How I Met Your Mother” and Joe Cristalli of “Life in Pieces” co-wrote the show, and executive produce it along with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.
