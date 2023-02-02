ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [2-5-2023]

Everyone’s talking about the museum free-for-all, but if big crowds aren’t your thing you may want to look elsewhere for your Sunday entertainment. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (February 5) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Always good to plan in advance. Hope you do, and you have a great day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.  California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California

Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
hartsmokesignal.com

The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem

When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy