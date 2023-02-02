Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [2-5-2023]
Everyone’s talking about the museum free-for-all, but if big crowds aren’t your thing you may want to look elsewhere for your Sunday entertainment. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (February 5) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Always good to plan in advance. Hope you do, and you have a great day!
Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel
The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach. The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
Saugus Speedway Considered For Housing, Sound Stages
The Saugus Speedway, the home of the beloved swap meet, is in the process of being sold to a set of commercial and residential developers. The 35 acre Saugus Speedway on Soledad Canyon Road is in the process of being sold to Shadowbox Studios, a premium operator of purpose-built soundstage facilities and Integral, a home ...
KABC
Yep, crime is raging in LA. Here are some cities where-even in SoCal-crime is under control
From MoneyGeek.com: MoneyGeek ranked 263 cities with populations over 100,000 people from most to least safe in this analysis. The following summaries show the safest cities overall, the safest large cities, and the most dangerous cities from the analysis and their total and per capita cost of crime. T. The...
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
hartsmokesignal.com
The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem
When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
