Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation
LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
Iowa State Senate Passes Bill Intended To Fix Property Tax Error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill recently that intends to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments issues. Iowa Senator for District 14 Sarah Trone-Garriott tells Raccoon Valley Radio last October the state discovered an error that would cause an unintentional property tax increase and would have left property taxpayers with higher bills than expected. Trone-Gariott says that Senate File 181 will fix those unintended tax increases but it will leave local governments trying to make up the budget shortfall.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
Neb. lawmaker looks to streamline permits for food trucks
LINCOLN — A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature would cut red tape for food truck owners who face what State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said is a “patchwork of regulations.”. Legislative Bill 740 by Vargas would require the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to maintain a list of...
NSP now hiring Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN, NEB. — Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations,...
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary.
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding
Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to closure of...
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
Outlier among Midwest ag states, Nebraska considers new approach to ag land valuations
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is an outlier with a property tax system that may put farmers and ranchers at a competitive disadvantage. Now, Gov. Jim Pillen proposes an income-based approach, but that raises new questions. Where there’s agreement is taxes on ag land have risen sharply. Wade Sluka farms...
