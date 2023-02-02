ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation

LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
Iowa State Senate Passes Bill Intended To Fix Property Tax Error

The Iowa Senate passed a bill recently that intends to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments issues. Iowa Senator for District 14 Sarah Trone-Garriott tells Raccoon Valley Radio last October the state discovered an error that would cause an unintentional property tax increase and would have left property taxpayers with higher bills than expected. Trone-Gariott says that Senate File 181 will fix those unintended tax increases but it will leave local governments trying to make up the budget shortfall.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
NSP now hiring Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN, NEB. — Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations,...
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding

Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to closure of...
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
