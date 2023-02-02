‘The Traitors’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Alan Cumming to Return as Host

Read full article on original website
Related
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
GMA’s DeMarco Morgan throws ‘shade’ at ex co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes live on air after they were axed from show
GOOD Morning America host DeMarco Morgan has been accused of 'throwing shade' at former colleagues TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. TJ and Amy were axed from GMA after it emerged that they were more than co-stars and had been enjoying an alleged affair last year. During Monday's episode of GMA3:...
Comments / 0