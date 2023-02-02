ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick

FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90

FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Police: 5 Vehicle Windows Smashed At Framingham Plaza

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating multiple thefts, after 5 vehicle windows were smashed early yesterday morning, February 6, at a plaza on Route 126. Police responded at 6 a.m. to 965/969 Concord Street for broken vehicle windows. “Five vehicles were broken into, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Toyota Rav4

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Rav4 on Saturday night. The 2015 black Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from 154 Second Street after 7 p.m. on February 4. The vehicle has not been recovered, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

