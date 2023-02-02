Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Related
United Way Needs Volunteers for Food Pantry & Hot Meals Program
FRAMINGHAM – United Way of Tri-County’s Pearl Street Cupboard & Café food pantry and hot meals program in downtown Framingham is in urgent need of volunteers, several shifts available. . Shifts include:. Monday – Friday 9 to 1 p.m. in the food pantry. Monday – Friday...
Florida-Based Company Purchasing Route 9 Auto Dealerships
FRAMINGHAM – A Florida-based company is purchasing multiple auto dealerships on Route 9 in Framingham. The Metrowest Hyundai, Metrowest Acura and the Genesis of Framingham auto dealerships are being sold to a HNTT LLC, ACTT LLC, GNTT LLC out of West Palm Beach, Florida. Last night, the Framingham License...
Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
Eastleigh Farm Hosting Special Valentine’s Day Market on February 12
FRAMINGHAM – Shop Local This Valentine’s Day at Eastleigh Farm!. Share in the love and shop local at a special Valentine’s Day Market at Eastleigh Farm on Sunday, February 12. Eastleigh’s market features local artisans selling items from hand crafted candy and baked goods to natural home...
Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
Electric Car Discussion at Framingham Library Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in electric vehicles? Are you a two car family looking to replace one soon?. The Framingham Public Library will host a discussion on electric cars on Monday, February 6 at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street at 7 p.m. Find out what type...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick
FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, February 6, 2023
1 Temperatures this week will in unseasonably mild. Many days the temperatures will be in the 40 and could reach 50. Rain is forecasted for week’s end. On Thursday night into Saturday afternoon, the City of Framingham so record cold temperatures and wind chills. The Callahan Center is closed...
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Wild 24 Hours For Framingham Fire: 3 Building Fires & 50-Plus Broken or Burst Pipes Calls
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a “wild 24 hours” for the Framingham Fire Department, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher this morning, February 5. The Framingham Fire Department responded to 110 calls in about 24 hours, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Department had three building fire...
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $2,300 on Stolen Credit Cards
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Target for a theft on Saturday evening. Police were called to 400 Cochituate Road at 4:39 p.m. on February 4. “A wallet was stolen from a purse. The credit cards were used at the Natick Mall to make purchases totaling $2,300,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism at Merchant Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism at Merchant Field. Police were called to the soccer field on Sunday, February 5 around 2 p.m. “There was damage to a shed along with sports equipment,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police do not know when the vandalism occured. “There is...
UPDATED: After Pipe Bursts, Callahan Center Closed on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will be closed on Monday, due to a broken fire suppression pipe, said the City of Framingham’s COO Michael Tusino. The fire suppression pipe froze and burst near the Center’s computer room, said COO Tusinio. The public can not be in the...
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts lottery announced a $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold in Framingham. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 730 Cochituate Road. The ticket was for last night’s drawing, said the lottery.
Police: 5 Vehicle Windows Smashed At Framingham Plaza
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating multiple thefts, after 5 vehicle windows were smashed early yesterday morning, February 6, at a plaza on Route 126. Police responded at 6 a.m. to 965/969 Concord Street for broken vehicle windows. “Five vehicles were broken into, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Toyota Rav4
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Rav4 on Saturday night. The 2015 black Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from 154 Second Street after 7 p.m. on February 4. The vehicle has not been recovered, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0