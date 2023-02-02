ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Kathryn Newton Wore a Sheer Dress Covered in Shattered Mirrors

The ladies of Marvel love to give little nods to their blockbuster films when they walk the red carpet — think Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson's Infinity War jewels at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Kathryn Newton is the latest Marvel actress to pay homage to the world of superheroes and parallel universes, wearing a long-sleeved, sheer Rodarte gown covered in tiny mirrors to the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Teams Sequins With Lace in Giambattista Valli Minidress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Natasha Lyonne graced Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a head-turning Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Lyonne’s minidress had a classic button-up blouse-style front, with black sequins all over. She coordinated her outfit with the the Bebe platform in black by Giuseppe Zanotti. Lyonne worked with her stylist Cristina Ehrlich on her look.
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Got Wild on the Red Carpet in an Animal Print Strapless Gown

Catherine Zeta-Jones always brings a level of sophistication to every red carpet she graces, but her most recent look proves that she still knows how to have a little fun with fashion. On Monday, the actress attended the Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania premiere to support her husband Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym in the Marvel movie, and things got a little wild on the carpet.
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 76, Rocks Red Shorts & Blazer As She Meets Damar Hamlin: ‘What A Thrill’

Susan Lucci has major love for Damar Hamlin. The soap opera star, 76, was so happy to meet the football player, 24, who became a household name after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game. Susan survived her own near-fatal heart attack in 2018 and became a huge advocate for heart health after, working with the American Heart Association to spread awareness and information about early detection and more.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
RadarOnline

‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'

Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead! After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles. “Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.

