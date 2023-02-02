ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights

Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
CEDAR PARK, TX
‘Nearly all’ Austin Energy customers will have power restored by Feb. 12; resources offered for those still without service

Austin Energy said its crews continue to work around the clock to restore power citywide. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) More than 20,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 6 as utility crews spread across the Austin area work to restore power citywide. During an afternoon press...
AUSTIN, TX
Buda City Council to vote on extending local disaster declaration Feb. 7

Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council is set to vote on extending the local state of disaster proclamation Feb. 7 that was signed by Mayor Lee Urbanovsky Feb. 6 following days of freezing rain, ice and subsequent damage to the region. Disaster declarations are valid for seven days; the Feb. 6 declaration is set to expire Feb. 13. Through council action, however, the Buda declaration may be extended for 30 days, according to agenda documents.
BUDA, TX
Austin officials warn strong winds Feb. 7-8 could cause more power line issues

Austin continues to make progress on recovery from last week's winter storm, city leaders said, while preparations for forecasted storms this week are underway. City Manager Spencer Cronk, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent and other city department heads provided an update on city disaster response in the afternoon Feb. 7, hours after an in-depth briefing on emergency management to City Council.
AUSTIN, TX
Downtown tattoo parlor now open in New Braunfels

The grand opening event featured guest tattoo artists, live painting and art for sale. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Comal River Tattoo, located at 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, held a grand opening Feb. 3, which featured guest tattoo artists, live painting, art for sale and more as part of First Friday New Braunfels, a monthly downtown local art and business pop-up event. Comal River Tattoo owner Nathan Alderete formerly owned Chain of Strength Tattoo Co. in Universal City.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Comal County offering free brush drop off

The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Austin ordered to pay $90M to acquire South Terminal

LoneStar Airport Holdings LLC operates the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin seeks to acquire the terminal from the company, ending the 40-year lease LoneStar has on the terminal early. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) The city of Austin has been ordered by a Texas probate court to pay $90...
AUSTIN, TX
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by winter storm

The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added as damage assessments are completed. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Following last week’s severe winter weather in North, Central and West Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties Feb. 4....
TEXAS STATE
