Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Related
New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights
Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
Dripping Springs extends disaster declaration, seeks time, resources to clean up after winter storm
Dripping Springs approved an extension of a disaster declaration to receive county and state resources to respond to the damages caused by the winter storm that began Jan. 30. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) During a city council and board of adjustment meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Dripping Springs City Council approved...
‘Nearly all’ Austin Energy customers will have power restored by Feb. 12; resources offered for those still without service
Austin Energy said its crews continue to work around the clock to restore power citywide. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) More than 20,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 6 as utility crews spread across the Austin area work to restore power citywide. During an afternoon press...
City Council probes Austin's disaster response as recovery continues
Austin Energy officials appeared before City Council on Feb. 7 for a briefing on winter weather preparations and response efforts. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Amid ongoing recovery and cleanup efforts from last week's ice storm, City Council members held their first public discussion of the event and Austin's response Feb. 7.
Texas communities receive $73M to improve local roads, curb traffic fatalities
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2021. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program aims to prevent traffic fatalities by improving roadway safety. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation) The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $72.7 million to 28 cities, counties, tribes and planning organizations...
Here is how Austin residents without power can find a place to sleep, shower
A power line in a South Austin neighborhood fell into the street. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) The city of Austin is offering residents a place to sleep and shower as Austin Energy outages continue for the eighth day. Thousands of Austin residents lost power starting Jan. 31 due to a multiday...
Bee Cave extends disaster declaration through March
Bee Cave City Council extended a disaster declaration for the city through March 28. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) A declaration of disaster has been issued through March 28 for the city of Bee Cave. During a special City Council meeting Feb. 6, Bee Cave council members unanimously voted to extend the...
Buda City Council to vote on extending local disaster declaration Feb. 7
Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council is set to vote on extending the local state of disaster proclamation Feb. 7 that was signed by Mayor Lee Urbanovsky Feb. 6 following days of freezing rain, ice and subsequent damage to the region. Disaster declarations are valid for seven days; the Feb. 6 declaration is set to expire Feb. 13. Through council action, however, the Buda declaration may be extended for 30 days, according to agenda documents.
Water station in New Braunfels closes after Riverchase boil-water notice rescinded
All water distributed by the utility is safe for consumption, according to New Braunfels Utilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities has rescinded the boil-water notice for the Riverchase pressure zone and in response, the community water station at Gruene United Methodist Church closed at 11 a.m. Feb. 3. New...
Austin officials warn strong winds Feb. 7-8 could cause more power line issues
Austin continues to make progress on recovery from last week's winter storm, city leaders said, while preparations for forecasted storms this week are underway. City Manager Spencer Cronk, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent and other city department heads provided an update on city disaster response in the afternoon Feb. 7, hours after an in-depth briefing on emergency management to City Council.
The Great Outdoors renovating to provide better service to customers
Employees said they are especially excited about the newest mural by Carmen Rangel, which customers can see at the entrance to the garden center. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) The Great Outdoors is almost done renovating its location at 2730 S. Congress Ave., Austin, to provide better service to its customers. Some...
Downtown tattoo parlor now open in New Braunfels
The grand opening event featured guest tattoo artists, live painting and art for sale. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Comal River Tattoo, located at 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, held a grand opening Feb. 3, which featured guest tattoo artists, live painting, art for sale and more as part of First Friday New Braunfels, a monthly downtown local art and business pop-up event. Comal River Tattoo owner Nathan Alderete formerly owned Chain of Strength Tattoo Co. in Universal City.
Red Line makes progress; other Project Connect work moves forward
Planning for Austin's light rail will continue in 2023. (Courtesy Capital Metro) In 2023, the planning for Austin’s light rail will continue; a new MetroRail station will open; and two bus lines will be completed. The work is part of Project Connect, a multibillion-dollar plan to rethink and expand...
Comal County offering free brush drop off
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
Austin business Daily Juice Cafe closes all locations
Austin company Daily Juice Cafe closed all of its locations as of Jan. 22 (Courtesy Daily Juice Cafe) Austin-based company Daily Juice Cafe officially closed all of its locations Jan. 22. The company’s location in Westlake at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 245, West Lake Hills, closed in 2022. The...
Austin ordered to pay $90M to acquire South Terminal
LoneStar Airport Holdings LLC operates the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin seeks to acquire the terminal from the company, ending the 40-year lease LoneStar has on the terminal early. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) The city of Austin has been ordered by a Texas probate court to pay $90...
Popshelf now providing affordably priced household goods in Northwest Austin
Popshelf first opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020 and is a spinoff of Dollar General, a national chain that sells snacks, beauty, cleaning and household items for around $1. Popshelf’s price range is around $5 or below. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf, a spinoff of Dollar General with everything $5 and...
Boil-water notice issued by West Travis County Public Utility Agency
West Travis County Public Utility Agency officials issued a boil-water notice to customers near Lake Travis late in the evening Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The West Travis County Public Utility Agency, located in Bee Cave, has issued a boil-water notice for all its customers, many of whom live in Lakeway, Bee Cave and other areas close to Lake Travis.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by winter storm
The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added as damage assessments are completed. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Following last week’s severe winter weather in North, Central and West Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties Feb. 4....
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0