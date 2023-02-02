Chargers Girls Basketball Team Clinches Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division Title

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team clinched the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division title with a lopsided 55-23 victory over New Brunswick High School. Clinching the title capped off the Chargers annual benefit game which was played in honor of Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. Carlson died in an ATV accident over the Thanksgiving break. He was 16. The team posed for pictures following their clinching victory in t-shirts with E4M in yellow hearts with Carlson's name and number on the back. Carlson wore #20 for the Chargers JV basketball team and the varsity baseball team.

On the court, Spotswood took a commanding 30-9 lead into the halftime break at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. The Chargers defense held the Zebras to seven points in each of the final quarters of the game. Wednesday's victory was the Chargers 16th of the season and came on the heels of a four-point loss to Highland Park High School on Tuesday.

Lizzie Calandruccio paced the Chargers offense, dropping 14 points with three rebounds, five assists and three steals. Meaghan Bicsko dropped eight points with seven rebounds and four steals. Tatum Jones also netted eight points with three rebounds and two steals. Isabella Vitale put up five points and grabbed four rebounds. Ava Fama scored five points and pulled down eight rebounds. Fama also had two assists and a steal. Teagan Jones added four points with three steals. Ava Hellerich and Violet Tharney both chipped in three points. Hellerich grabbed seven rebounds too. Tharney had four rebounds and two assists. Molly Walsh had a point with four rebounds. Kayla Sabo had five rebounds and three steals.

The Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division championship was the first since the girls varsity basketball team was co-division champs for the 2017-18 season. Spotswood won the Blue Division outright for the 2009-10 girls basketball season. The 2022-23 Blue Division title is the first for Chargers head coach Vincent Vizzi. Vizzi took over the head coaching reins from Jill Hetzler for the 2018-19. He previously served as an assistant ofr the varsity and coached the Chargers junior varsity team.

"So many things go into winning a division title," Vizzie said. "Starting with dedicated student athletes who are willing to grow and learn throughout the course of the season. Also, great assistant coaches who care so much about our team and their willingness to go above and beyond."

"Going into this season we knew how talented our team was but their desire to be the best is what separates them," Vizzi continued. "We have very competitive practices that prepare us for game day. From our first team meeting we spoke about earning everything and that is exactly what we did. We went out and earned a division title. All the credit goes out to each member of our program, and we look to build on this achievement as we head into the GMC and state tournaments."

In addition to the Chargers varsity's GMC Blue Division title, the program's junior varsity squad is undefeated this season.

"The success our JV team is having is no surprise to us," Vizzie said. "Our girls are very skilled and athletic. They learned to come together as a team and dominate on the court. We are looking forward to watching them compete in the JV tournament next week."

The Chargers girls basketball program is complied of players developing at the middle school level at Spotswood's Memorial Middle School and Milltown's Joyce Kilmer Middle School. Both programs are in the midst of standout seasons, which bodes well for the continued success of the Chargers girls basketball program.

"The future of our program is extremely inspiring," Vizzi added. "Both of our middle school teams are having incredible seasons and the current eighth graders at both schools have bright futures here at Spotswood High School. We are fortunate to have two great middle schools feeding our program with aspiring student-athletes. We wish them the best of luck as they finish out their seasons."

The Blue Division champs return to the court on Saturday to face Princeton High School. Game time is at 10 a.m. in Princeton. Spotswood's junior varsity will look to continue its steak at 11:30 a.m. when the team plays Princeton High School's junior varsity team.



