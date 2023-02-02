ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

Chargers Girls Basketball Team Clinches Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division Title

By Dawn Miller
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team clinched the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division title with a lopsided 55-23 victory over New Brunswick High School. Clinching the title capped off the Chargers annual benefit game which was played in honor of Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. Carlson died in an ATV accident over the Thanksgiving break. He was 16. The team posed for pictures following their clinching victory in t-shirts with E4M in yellow hearts with Carlson's name and number on the back. Carlson wore #20 for the Chargers JV basketball team and the varsity baseball team.

On the court, Spotswood took a commanding 30-9 lead into the halftime break at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. The Chargers defense held the Zebras to seven points in each of the final quarters of the game. Wednesday's victory was the Chargers 16th of the season and came on the heels of a four-point loss to Highland Park High School on Tuesday.

Lizzie Calandruccio paced the Chargers offense, dropping 14 points with three rebounds, five assists and three steals. Meaghan Bicsko dropped eight points with seven rebounds and four steals. Tatum Jones also netted eight points with three rebounds and two steals. Isabella Vitale put up five points and grabbed four rebounds. Ava Fama scored five points and pulled down eight rebounds. Fama also had two assists and a steal. Teagan Jones added four points with three steals. Ava Hellerich and Violet Tharney both chipped in three points. Hellerich grabbed seven rebounds too. Tharney had four rebounds and two assists. Molly Walsh had a point with four rebounds. Kayla Sabo had five rebounds and three steals.

The Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division championship was the first since the girls varsity basketball team was co-division champs for the 2017-18 season. Spotswood won the Blue Division outright  for the 2009-10 girls basketball season. The 2022-23 Blue Division title is the first for Chargers head coach Vincent Vizzi. Vizzi took over the head coaching reins from Jill Hetzler for the 2018-19. He previously served as an assistant ofr the varsity and coached the Chargers junior varsity team.

"So many things go into winning a division title," Vizzie said. "Starting with dedicated student athletes who are willing to grow and learn throughout the course of the season. Also, great assistant coaches who care so much about our team and their willingness to go above and beyond."

"Going into this season we knew how talented our team was but their desire to be the best is what separates them," Vizzi continued. "We have very competitive practices that prepare us for game day. From our first team meeting we spoke about earning everything and that is exactly what we did. We went out and earned a division title. All the credit goes out to each member of our program, and we look to build on this achievement as we head into the GMC and state tournaments."

In addition to the Chargers varsity's GMC Blue Division title, the program's junior varsity squad is undefeated this season.

"The success our JV team is having is no surprise to us," Vizzie said. "Our girls are very skilled and athletic. They learned to come together as a team and dominate on the court. We are looking forward to watching them compete in the JV tournament next week."

The Chargers girls basketball program is complied of players developing at the middle school level at Spotswood's Memorial Middle School and Milltown's Joyce Kilmer Middle School. Both programs are in the midst of standout seasons, which bodes well for the continued success of the Chargers girls basketball program.

"The future of our program is extremely inspiring," Vizzi added. "Both of our middle school teams are having incredible seasons and the current eighth graders at both schools have bright futures here at Spotswood High School. We are fortunate to have two great middle schools feeding our program with aspiring student-athletes. We wish them the best of luck as they finish out their seasons."

The Blue Division champs return to the court on Saturday to face Princeton High School. Game time is at 10 a.m. in Princeton. Spotswood's junior varsity will look to continue its steak at 11:30 a.m. when the team plays Princeton High School's junior varsity team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFk7q_0kaX69Gx00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Lizzie Calandruccio Scores 21 Points as Chargers Win Nail-Biter

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team wrapped up its 17th victory of the season over Montgomery High School on Monday in a back-and-forth game that went down to the final minutes of the game. Spotswood defeated Montgomery 37-33 behind a 21-point offensive performance by sophomore standout Lizzie Calandruccio. The Chargers took a 19-12 point lead into the halftime break, but Montgomery made the final two quarters of the game interesting. Montgomery outscored the Chargers 13-9 in the third quarter to make the final quarter of the game a nail-biter. Spotswood hung on, scoring nine in the last...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Beats Collegiate, 45-40

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School boys basketball team built a 10-point lead after three quarters and went on to a 45-40 victory over Newark Collegiate on Tuesday. Leading, 20-15, at the half, the Lancers (14-8) took a 23-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Matt Kaye with 5:56 left. After Collegiate (18-5) answered with a '3' of its own, Livingston scored the next five points. Luke Cohen buried a 3-pointer with 5:00 left, then Ryan Sayle took a pass from Nate Nussbaum and hit a jumper to give Livingston a 28-18 lead with 3:20 to go in the third quarter. Collegiate closed to within seven before Zach Smith drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:30 left to give Livingston a 31-21 lead heading into the fourth period. Dylan Perlstein led Livingston with 14 points and Cohen finished with 12 points. 
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Caldwell Advances to Sectional Finals

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell wrestling team won in both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds Monday to move on to the championship round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 tournament. Caldwell (20-4) defeated Carteret in the quarterfinals before eliminating Rutherford with a 40-23 victory in the semifinals. CALDWELL 40, RUTHERFORD 23 285 Gavin McGill (R) — Decision 1-0 Michael Fano (C) 106 Carmine Sipper (C) — Pin 2:30 Peter Pisciotta (R) 113 Dominic Holler (C) — Pin 0:37 Bohdan Fedorko (R) 120 Joseph Keeler (R) — Major Decision 10-2 Rocco Conforti (C) 126 Anthony Tardibuono (R) — Major Decision 9-0 Solomon Soriente (C) 132 Marchello Fernandez...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Bridgewater, 58-24

WARREN, NJ —Senior Morgan Groff led the way with 20 points and Giana Lobozzo added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals as Watchung Hills (16-4) topped Bridgewater-Raritan. Junior Olivia Holliday pitched in 6 points and 7 rebounds for the Warriors. Amanda Smith paced the Panthers with 10 points. Watchung Hills has now won seven straight and will host Montville on Wednesday.  “We’re really happy with how the girls came out and played tonight,” said WHRHS assistant coach Jeff Dealaman. “We purposely built in a week of rest for the team last week so we could be fresh for a postseason...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seniors Cutlip, Leskauskas, Platek Lead Chatham Boys Basketball to 16th Straight Win on 'Senior Night' vs. Morris Hills

CHATHAM, NJ -- All five seniors started on "Senior Night" and all five contributed to Chatham's 16th straight boys basketball win, 62-42 vs. Morris Hills that clinched the NJAC National Division title on Tuesday night. Seniors Nick Cutlip, Ryan Leskauskas, Tim Platek, Jack MacAniff and Danny Morton combined to score 49 points for Chatham (17-2), which received 13 points apiece from Cutlip and Leskauskas, and 10 from Platek in the balanced attack. Jack MacAniff and Ryan Leskauskas talk about the win "We did what we were supposed to do," Chatham coach Todd Ervin said.  The Cougars built a 28-19 lead in the first half and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Drops Ridgefield, 69-57

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Ryan Lagrasta scored 36 points, including 10 in the first quarter, as Wood-Ridge defeated Ridgefield, 69-57, in an NJIC non-divisional contest Tuesday evening in Wood-Ridge.  The Blue Devils jumped out to a 22-6 lead after one quarter. Ridgefield battled back, cutting the lead to 32-25 at the half.  Wood-Ridge extended the lead in the third quarter to 51-41. Lagrasta sank five three pointers for the Blue Devils while going 9 of 11 from the foul line.  Christian Nario added 16 points for Wood-Ridge, while Owen Caprio added eight points. Jason Marasciulo had 20 points for Ridgefield, while Chris Pallata had 14 and Elijiah Espinal had 12. Ridgefield (10-12) 6 19 16 16 57 Wood-Ridge (9-12) 22 10 19 18 69               2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Chris Pallata 7 0 0 14   Nick Pollata 1 1 0 5   Alan Garcia 0 0 0 0   Elijiah Espinal 3 1 0 12   Jason Marasciulo 8 1 1 20   Sebastian Botero 3 0 0 6     22 3 1 57                 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 6 5 9 36   Ryan George 0 0 2 2   Owen Caprio 1 2 0 8   Eric Barton 3 0 1 7   Daniel Castro 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 0 0 0 0   Klejdi Elezaj 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 4 2 2 16   Totals: 14 9 14 69  
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Wrestling Gets a Win and a Loss in NJSIAA Team Tournament

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School wrestling team took on Glen Rock and Emerson Boro in the NJSIAA Wrestling tournament on Monday, February 6. The Newton Braves started the tournament as the third-seeded team. The matches against six-seeded Glen Rock and second-seeded Emerson Boro were played at Newton.   The results of the matches are as follows: Newton beat Glen Rock in the quarterfinal round of the tournament 45-30 106 lbs.: Ryan Bollette (N) won over Andrew Davidoff (GR) with a pin at 3:29 113 lbs.: Jude Milan (GR) won over Jacob McConnell (N) with a pin at 0:31 120 lbs.: Eric Reznikov (GR) won over...
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kreuzer Scores 17 Points to Pace Chatham Girls Basketball to Road Win at Morris Hills

ROCKAWAY, NJ -- Sophomore guard Ella Kreuzer scored a game-high 17 points in pacing Chatham's 56-19 girls basketball win vs. Morris Hills on Tuesday night. Sophomores Mia Semioli and Ella von Doussa contributed 10 points apiece for Chatham (13-11). Chatham's next game is 6:30 p.m. Friday at the County College of Morris, where the Cougars will face Montville (18-3) in the Morris County Tournament semifinals.    
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bergen Tech's Porfido Second in BCCA Individual Bowling Tournament

HACKENSACK, NJ – Bergen Tech’s Timothy Porfido finished second and Wood-Ridge’s Andrew Medina fourth in the Bergen County Coaches Association boys individual bowling tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Hackensack. In a tightly packed field, which had 19 pins over three games separating the top five, Porfido needed a big finish to make the final five, while Medina took advantage of a quick start to qualify.  Porfido’s 263 in the game three of qualifying pushed him from the middle of the pack to third place.   Medina and Mahwah’s Tyson Norberto tied for game high in the first game, both scoring a 244. ...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Ice Hockey Falls to Rumson 7-1 in Dowd Cup Quarterfinals

RED BANK - Thomas Giaccio scored to put Southern (6-9-1) up 1-0 in the first period before Rumson-Fair Haven (8-6-6) scored seven straight goals in the quarterfinals of the Dowd Cup at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. The Rams lost 7-1 to the second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven. Southern was seeded seventh. Nik Doumas and Aiden Ban both recorded two goals and one assist for Rumson-Fair Haven.
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Paulsboro, 71-49, in County Tournament

Camden Eastside High School defeated Paulsboro at home, 71-49, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament on February 6. Rashee Bell led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Cairo Rivera had 12 points.  The win was the third-seeded Tigers' fourth straight, and put their record at 13-3. They will face Winslow Township at home on February 7, and go up against sixth-seeded Haddonfield at Sterling High School on February 11 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
PAULSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield and Glen Ridge Wrestling Programs Qualified for the NJSIAA Sectionals, and Turned in Solid Results

The wrestling teams from Bloomfield and Glen Ridge High schools both competed in the state sectional championship bouts, on Feb. 6. The Ridgers won a match, defeating Mountain Lakes, 57-25, before losing a close bout against Hasbrouck Heights, the host school, 39-34. Meanwhile, at Clifton High, the Bloomfield Bengals faced conference rival Livingston, in the first round, and dropped a 45-27 decision to the Lancers. Livingston, one of the stronger teams in Essex County, over the years, then lost a one-point match to Clifton in the second round, also on Feb. 6. With the sectionals now completed for the Ridgers and Bengals, the...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High's Nicholas Nichols Garners Respect from Multiple Coaches for his Work Ethic and Perseverance; JD Pine has Led the Ridgers' Basketball Team in Several Key Categories

Glen Ridge High continues to produce outstanding student-athletes, as the athletic programs at the Essex County-based school produces excellent teams, year in and out. During the 2022-2023 winter season, there have been many standouts. Two of them include seniors Nicholas Nichols and JD Pine. Nichols has been a standout soccer player for the Ridgers, as well as a hard-working wrestler. "Nicholas was a fullback for me, who came off the bench," said Glen Ridge boys soccer coach Brian Ianni. "Some games he wouldn't play, in others he would play 20-40 minutes, and sometimes the entire game. His work ethic, attitude, and commitment to getting stronger,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mikes Place-Lenny & John's Subs Athletes of the Week: Gavin Turnbull and Colleen Hannon

KENILWORTH, NJ – Gavin Turnbull and Colleen Hannon have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Gavin Turnbull is a sophomore at David Brearley and plays for the Varsity Wrestling Team. He also plays lacrosse. Gavin's coaches say "he is an individual who's always ready to wrestle." A strong wrestler Gavin placed first in the East Brunswick Tournament and third in the Union County Tournament. Colleen Hannon is a senior forward on the Brearley Varsity Basketball Team and the senior captain. Quite the athlete, Colleen also plays softball on the softball team and is a member of the cheer squad. She has been...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Seed Madison Moves On After Defeating No 1 Seed West Morris

In the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals Saturday, ninth-seeded Madison defeated top-seeded West Morris in dominating fashion, 67-37, advancing to the semifinals to take on fifth-seeded Mendham. The Dodgers had a number of contributors in the 30-point win. Tommy Bland knocked down four triples and finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Sean Mariani added 11 points and 15 rebounds, Evan Colao chipped in 16 points and five assists and Jackson Maloney had 13 points.    
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy