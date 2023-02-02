Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
foxwilmington.com
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out...
foxwilmington.com
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
foxwilmington.com
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
foxwilmington.com
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day. SCDNR will have a boat searching the...
foxwilmington.com
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project. Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins. The multi-million dollar project aims...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes...
foxwilmington.com
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Possible debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down was spotted Sunday at a North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp. WMBF News viewer Brady Deal sent in footage from the Johnny Causey Landing, showing what appears to be the downed balloon on a boat close to shore along with military personnel.
foxwilmington.com
NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
foxwilmington.com
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
foxwilmington.com
Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
foxwilmington.com
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
foxwilmington.com
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Lucybeth Nieves has worked in the oncology department at Novant Health for about 11 years and she said she is seeing more patients coming in with more advanced cancers, as well as younger patients. “It’s always better to be preventive and get our necessary...
