foxwilmington.com

NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
KURE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

