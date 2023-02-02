Some people thrive on looking for the most haunted place in America. Well, there is one Airbnb in St. Louis that might meet that challenge. Look, I'm all about testing limited, but there comes a point that if you're knowing staying at a place that is haunted whatever happens to you while you're there is ON YOU. Out of 14 of the most haunted Airbnb in the U.S. The Spooky Suite in Benton Park St. Louis ranks number eight.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO