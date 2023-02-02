ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

By Cris Belle, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlAVO_0kaWycut00

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Kelce brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna, about the big game

( WJW ) — Super Bowl LVII is days away and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is gearing up to go head-to-head with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , calling it a super “Kelce” bowl — but not for the obvious reason.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, is expecting their third child, according to Today , and planning ahead just in case Sunday, Feb. 12 is the day the baby arrives.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast , which he hosts with his brother.

NFL Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” he added.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title , while Jason Kelce has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During wild-card weekend last year, their mother, Donna Kelce, started in Tampa Bay, Florida, watching the Eagles against the Buccaneers, then hopped a plane to Kansas City in time to watch the Chiefs play the Steelers at night.

Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’

Parents Ed and Donna Kelce are going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season.

At least now, she’ll get to see her boys in person at the same time.

As of Wednesday night’s podcast, the brothers, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, didn’t decide whose tickets are going to which family members.

But Travis Kelce says that if another family member is added that night, “We’re in the matrix.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Group of thieves attack, threaten store workers in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of four thieves attacked and threatened workers while robbing two Brooklyn convenience stores last week, police said on Sunday. In the first incident, the worker, 26, confronted the man who tried to steal some rolling papers from the store at 925 Livonia Ave. on Jan. 29 at around 9:25 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man seriously injured in stabbing in front of Manhattan McDonald’s

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed in front of a McDonald’s in Midtown Manhattan, police said Friday.  The 41-year-old victim was attacked on Dec. 31 on Seventh Avenue near 40th Street, officials said. The attacker fled into the subway system after stabbing the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene.  Emergency […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot while off duty in Brooklyn, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police shoot, critically injure armed man in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police shot an armed man in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Four officers fired their weapons, striking the man multiple times near East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man allegedly assaulted […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect in Brooklyn shooting of NYPD officer arrested: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, police said Tuesday. NYPD officials held a news briefing Tuesday morning to provide more information on the arrest, as well as an update on the officer’s condition. Randy […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience was short lived. In the past […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy