Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Powerful Earthquake on Record
The most powerful earthquake ever measured occurred in Chile in 1960, according to a 24/7 Tempo analysis.
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Archaeologists uncover rare 14th-century Spanish synagogue
MADRID (AP) — Archaeologists in the southern Spanish town of Utrera confirmed on Tuesday they had uncovered a 14th-century synagogue hidden within a building that was later converted into a church, hospital and most recently a bar. Archaeologist Miguel Ángel de Dios told journalists that “the first thing to...
Comments / 0