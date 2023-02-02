ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that...
Archaeologists uncover rare 14th-century Spanish synagogue

MADRID (AP) — Archaeologists in the southern Spanish town of Utrera confirmed on Tuesday they had uncovered a 14th-century synagogue hidden within a building that was later converted into a church, hospital and most recently a bar. Archaeologist Miguel Ángel de Dios told journalists that “the first thing to...

