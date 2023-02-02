Outer Banks season three trailer: Chase Stokes faces new threats

The official trailer for the third season of the Netflix teen adventure series Outer Banks was released on the streaming giant's official YouTube channel on Thursday.

In the clip, several returning cast members were seen as they attempted to look for a centuries-hidden treasure while dealing with old connections and new threats.

The program's release date was revealed by the streaming giant nearly a month ago.

The trailer begins with an offscreen character narrating that 'from the beginning, there had always been Kooks and Pogues.'

Rafe Cameron, played by Drew Starkey, then finds a mysterious key, after which a golden cross is buried by unseen individuals and the primary cast of the program bonds at a beach bonfire.

As John B Routledge and Sarah Cameron, portrayed by Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, look at an offscreen threat, the narrator states: 'Some people with everything, and some with nothing. That's the way it's always been. Until now.'

A rapid-fire montage of action-oriented shots is then shown before JJ Maybank, played by Rudy Pankow, finds a book entitled The Loss of El Dorado and looks knowingly at his friends.

After an edited version of The Beach Boys' track Sloop John B begins, the narrator, who is revealed to be Routledge, expresses that 'for my father and me, the treasure was our way out. How we even the scales. How the Pogues win.'

The show's principal cast then explores a beach and parties together before Stokes' character ominously states that 'at some point, you kind of have to wonder: Was the treasure an escape? Or was it a trap?'

Another action montage was shown, during which Kiara Carrera, played by Madison Bailey, was kidnapped by a group of mercenaries and brought to the estate of crime boss Carlos Singh.

The criminal, portrayed by Andy McQueen, tells her that 'you and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest: El Dorado. And that, my young friend, is my destiny.'

Routledge then reconnects with his father Big John, played by Charles Halford, and Pope Heyward, portrayed by Jonathan Daviss, looks at a manuscript showing what appeared to be Maya script before speaking about a 'city of gold.'

Rafe goes on to threateningly express to an offscreen character that he is 'going to take what's mine,' and John B later connects with his friend group, who all appear to be in favor of searching for a new treasure.

Cameron later has a tense meeting with her father Ward, played by Charles Esten, who seems to be interested in repairing his relationship with his daughter.

After a third action montage is shown, Rafe tells his father that 'I don't need you anymore,' and an unidentified character lifts a stone idol with glowing eyes.

The trailer concludes with Pankow and Heyward jovially congratulating each other after pulling off a dangerous operation.

Outer Banks' first season initially premiered on the Netflix streaming service in April of 2020.

The show is centered on a group of teenagers from different socioeconomic backgrounds coming together to embark on various adventures while living in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina.

The program was met with a generally positive critical reception, and it was ultimately renewed for a second season, which premiered in July of 2021.

The show was picked up for a third run of episodes that same year, and filming took place in February of last year.

Outer Banks' upcoming season is currently scheduled to premiere on the 23rd of this month.