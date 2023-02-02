ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3

Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
NEWPORT, NC
Joan Lewis, 86; incomplete

Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”

Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
Ashley Bell, 54; private service

Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
BEAUFORT, NC
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete

Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete

Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11

Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Sharon Nelson, 75; incomplete

Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Amy Thullen, 71; service later

Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11

Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
HUBERT, NC
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10

Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
HAVELOCK, NC
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7

Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
BEAUFORT, NC
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service

Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Man found dead at hotel in Newport, overdose suspected

NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m. The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II. Officers indicated Savage possibly...
NEWPORT, NC
Annie Garner, 79; service Feb. 8

Annie “Marie” Garner, 79, of Hubert, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu...
HUBERT, NC
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
Croatan’s Steffy wins 138-pound state title at Women’s Invitational

GREENSBORO — Three county grapplers traveled to the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend for the last-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational. Croatan senior Angelica Steffy won a state title at 138 pounds, her second straight championship from the event. Her win comes in the last year...
GREENSBORO, NC

