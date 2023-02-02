Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joan Lewis, 86; incomplete
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
neusenews.com
Scam alert for Jones County; Individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal”
Jones County Sheriff's Office / Matthew J. Wineman, Sheriff posted the following on Facebook:. The Jones County Sheriffs Office was made aware of individuals offering to paint and/or clean for a ”today only deal.” This style scam typically targets elderly residents that can be easily intimidated into paying their price. Please be cautious and do proper research before purchasing any services.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sharon Nelson, 75; incomplete
Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
carolinacoastonline.com
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10
Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
carolinacoastonline.com
Man found dead at hotel in Newport, overdose suspected
NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m. The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II. Officers indicated Savage possibly...
carolinacoastonline.com
Annie Garner, 79; service Feb. 8
Annie “Marie” Garner, 79, of Hubert, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu...
DA: Death of woman shot by Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a Monday press conference that the death of a woman on Thanksgiving Day in a shooting by an Onslow County deputy was justified. An investigation began after Sunshine Foy was shot and killed by a deputy in Hubert at a home on Willow Street, just […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier board tables vegetative waste site ordinance on advice of town attorney
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled until at least March approval of a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session...
carolinacoastonline.com
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan’s Steffy wins 138-pound state title at Women’s Invitational
GREENSBORO — Three county grapplers traveled to the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend for the last-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational. Croatan senior Angelica Steffy won a state title at 138 pounds, her second straight championship from the event. Her win comes in the last year...
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier commissioners accept Overby’s resignation, will pick replacement in March
PELETIER — At the suggestion of Mayor Dale Sowers, Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed to wait until next month to pick a replacement for Steven Overby who resigned from the board Jan. 12, less than one month into the second year of his first four-year term. The board met...
