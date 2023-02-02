Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plan Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
Here Are The 8 Best Small Towns In Texas for 2023
Travel + Leisure released a list of the best small towns in Texas.
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
enchantingtexas.com
Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary
If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
Try these fun things in Texas Hill Country that go beyond wine tasting
The hills are alive with two-stepping, cliff jumping and mountain biking.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Why do Texans eat pickles at movie theaters — and why doesn’t everyone else?
"Today I learned that it's only a Texas thing to sell pickles at the movie theater and I can't decide if Texans are genius or just weird."
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores
Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
foodieflashpacker.com
17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX
Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
