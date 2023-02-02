ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Covid update: WHO looks to increase global public health access

Staff reports | The World Health Organization (WHO) this month is drafting a legally binding treaty centered on making global access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostics more equitable in the event of another pandemic, according to the weekly science journal Nature. WHO aims to adopt an agreement in 2024. The...
Charleston restaurants share Super Bowl snack recipes

If you’re opting to enjoy the Super Bowl this Sunday at home hanging out with friends and family, you can order takeout and delivery from some of Charleston’s local establishments with specials. Or, try your hand at whipping up some of these tasty football-appropriate snack recipes shared by local restaurants and chefs.
