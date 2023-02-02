With the Oscar nominations in the rearview mirror, folks are still trying to unpack all the nods, many of which have focused more on popular and accessible titles getting award nominations than in previous years. Also, the leftfield Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie” took up a lot of oxygen. But we’re still looking at a ceremony that is embracing films that did extremely well at the box office (“Avatar 2” “Top Gun: Maverick”) as they attempt to court a wider television audience and try and revitalize the dwindling ratings. Meanwhile, writer/director Steven Soderbergh is sharing his own opinions on the Oscars switching gears and isn’t terribly sure movies have the same “cultural real estate” they once had. Soderbergh obviously produced the Oscar ceremony in 2021 and has some thoughts.

15 HOURS AGO