Steven Soderbergh Says The Oscars Have Nowhere To Hide This Year: “You Can’t Say They Didn’t Nominate Any Popular Movies”
With the Oscar nominations in the rearview mirror, folks are still trying to unpack all the nods, many of which have focused more on popular and accessible titles getting award nominations than in previous years. Also, the leftfield Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie” took up a lot of oxygen. But we’re still looking at a ceremony that is embracing films that did extremely well at the box office (“Avatar 2” “Top Gun: Maverick”) as they attempt to court a wider television audience and try and revitalize the dwindling ratings. Meanwhile, writer/director Steven Soderbergh is sharing his own opinions on the Oscars switching gears and isn’t terribly sure movies have the same “cultural real estate” they once had. Soderbergh obviously produced the Oscar ceremony in 2021 and has some thoughts.
‘Watcher’ Star Maika Monroe Joining Nic Cage In Thriller ‘Longlegs’
The new horror/thriller “Longlegs” has added Maika Monroe to a cast that already includes the legendary Nicholas Cage. Directed by Osgood Perkins (“Gretel & Hansel”), the film will head to the European Film Market later this month looking for both domestic and international distribution. Filming is already underway in Vancouver, Canada.
‘The Power’ Trailer: Auli’i Cravalho & Toni Collette Star In A Sci-Fi-ish Thriller Series About Teenage Girls With Electrical Powers
Way back in 2019, it was announced that filmmaker Reed Morano, a cinematographer turned director (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Rhythm Section”), would adapt, along with Jane Featherstone, the book “The Power” from novelist Naomi Alderman. The book centered on a central premise of women developing the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers, thus leading them to become the dominant sex. And well, cut to four years later, and “The Power” is nearly here, though Reed and Featherstone are only listed as execs and directed none of the episodes; probably a change in creative direction along the way.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ First Look TV Spot: Jack Harlow & Sinqua Walls Star In The Remixed Hoop Dreams Comedy
If you’re a 90s baby, you’ll certainly remember “White Men Can’t Jump,” a fun basketball comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson that seems to have grown in stature and reputation. Never an amazing movie, but it was an entertaining one, though, and one that audiences apparently look back with a lot of nostalgia. Is the brand alone enough to jump-start a new iteration of the franchise—is it even franchisable?— or was it really all down to the chemistry between Snipes and Harrelson?
‘Seven Veils’: Amanda Seyfried To Play Tortured Opera Director For Filmmaker Atom Egoyan
Actress Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) is coming off a big Emmy win for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s popular crime miniseries “The Dropout.” Another upcoming streaming series on the horizon for the actress is the Apple TV+ project “The Crowded Room,” a series adaptation of “The Minds of Billy Milligan” from Akiva Goldsman that co-stars Tom Holland, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, and more. With a solid batch of television work under her belt, we now have an idea of her next feature film project, and it will be in front of cameras soon.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
‘Liaison’ Trailer: Eva Green & Vincent Cassel Star In A New Espionage Thriller Coming To Apple TV+ On Feb 24
Can we escape our past mistakes? The new Apple Original project “Liaison” explores complex connections — both personal and professional. It also represents the service’s next step into international programming, marking its first French and English-language series. Apple brings together an accomplished team to tell this story. Virginie Brac — who wrote and directed various episodes of “Engrenages” — created “Liaison” and “24” director Stephen Hopkins helms the entire season.
‘Die Hart’ Trailer: Kevin Hart, John Travolta & Nathalie Emmanuel Star In A Recycled Quibit Series For Prime Video
Once upon a time ago, you’ll recall a little platform called Quibi. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi was a short-lived American short-form streaming platform that generated content for viewing on mobile devices. Essentially, if you ever thought, “oh man, the way things are moving, people might as well just make TikTok movies,” then Quibi has a similar idea of bite-sized narrative content. It didn’t work and failed in under a year, shuttering at the end of 2020. However, there’s a lot of content that never really saw the light of date on it, or at least not beyond what Quibi users saw. And what’s left of Quibi has been selling off that content. This leads us to “Die Hart,” a Kevin Hart action comedy series that once started as Quibi content that has been recut and shaped for Amazon’s Prime Video.
‘The Department’: George Clooney To Direct A New Political Thriller Series For Showtime
I guess when you have George Clooney saying he’ll direct a new prestige drama series for you, it’s kind of hard to pass up. At least, in the case of Showtime, which just gave a straight-to-series order for a season of “The Department,” directed by the aforementioned Clooney.
‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Trailer: Jonathan Tucker Stars As A Predator In Jamie Dack’s Acclaimed Sundance Film
It’s crazy to think that boyish-looking Jonathan Tucker, known for roles in “The Virgin Suicides” (1999), “Hostage” (2005), “In the Valley of Elah” (2007), and “The Ruins” (2008), is now 40 years old. And beyond roles like “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), the perennially youthful-looking actor generally plays nice guys, introverts, and the like. But in “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” an acclaimed 2022 Sundance Film Festival title that’s finally coming out now, Tucker plays something much more chilling and disturbing.
Pedro Pascal Brings ‘Last Of Us’ Energy To Mario In ‘SNL’s’ ‘Mario Kart’ Parody Trailer
I think we can all mostly agree that “Saturday Night Live” is, by and large, pretty unwatchable. This isn’t totally the fault of the writers, performers, and crew working on the series. But if you have a two-hour show with loads of live sketches that are written and performed within a week, there are bound to be more misses than hits. But when the show puts a bit of effort into a skit, especially one of the pre-produced sketches, then there is still the odd gem, including in the most recent episode hosted by Pedro Pascal.
Showtime Is Hoping To Create “Billions” & “Dexter” Expanded Franchises With Multiple Spinoffs Planned
Yes, Marvel Studios really kickstarted this idea of a “cinematic universe” more than a decade ago, but some of the most popular versions of this idea have sprung up in various other genres. Perhaps the most recent example is the absolute behemoth that is “Yellowstone,” which has been nothing but a huge success for Paramount and its streaming service, Paramount+, and spawned about a half-dozen spinoffs that are either already released or in the pipeline. Now, the executive behind the “Yellowstone” expansion is hoping to bring that success to Showtime and two of its biggest series, “Dexter” and “Billions.”
‘Agent Elvis’ Teaser: Matthew McConaughey Voices A Deadly Secret Agent Version Of The King In Netflix’s New Animated Series
We’re mere weeks away from finding out if Austin Butler stuns awards pundits and takes home the Oscar for Best Actor playing the legendary Elvis Presley in the aptly titled “Elvis.” However, also in March, we’re going to see the next actor take on the coveted role as the King of Rock and Roll, but in a very different project, “Agent Elvis.”
‘History Of The World, Part II’ Trailer: Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Michaela Watkins & More Added To Mel Brooks’ Belated All-Star Sequel
It’s pretty simple to wrap your head around. Comedy legend Mel Brooks, now 96 years old and still trucking along like there’s nothing to stop him, made the “History of the World, Part I” comedy in 1981; it was a hit, a comedy classic, and eventually, he promised a sequel. Now, 42 years after the fact, Brooks has returned with “History of the World, Part II,” now a four-night series event for Hulu.
Ruben Östlund Recorded His ‘Triangle’ Oscar Nomination Reaction But… [Interview]
Eight years ago, Ruben Östlund made history, it just wasn’t the history he was hoping for at the time. After earning massive critical acclaim, his breakout black comedy, “Force Majeure,” was snubbed as Sweden’s submission for the International Film Academy Award. His reaction to the nominations was recorded and is forever available on YouTube (and other social media options) as “Swedish director freaks out when he misses out on Oscar nomination.” Happily, history did not repeat itself when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced last month.
Paul Schrader Doesn’t Understand ‘The Last Of Us’ Hype & Calls Episode 3 “Super Shmaltzy Gay Bro Euthanasia Melo”
Paul Schrader is one of the best filmmakers working today. Over the decades, he’s proven to be a risk-taking artist who isn’t afraid to push buttons or challenge the viewer. And over the past few years, he’s been willing to take that sort of attitude and use it on social media, where his Facebook posts have been filled with hot takes and savage criticism. No one is safe from Schrader’s critical opinion. Not even the most universally beloved series of 2023, “The Last of Us.”
Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad & Anthony Carrigan To Star In Alex Winter’s ‘The Adults’
“Westworld” may have come to an abrupt end, but Evan Rachel Wood is staying busy. The three-time Emmy nominee is set to star in Alex Winter’s “The Adults,” a project looking for financing at the European Film Market later this month. The project will also star Josh Gad and Anthony Carrigan.
Viola Davis Joins The EGOT Club After Grammy Win
She may have been unfairly snubbed for an Academy Award nomination for her performance in “The Woman King,” but Viola Davis has something bigger to celebrate this month. During a pre-broadcast ceremony this afternoon, Davis won a Grammy Award in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her own memoir, “Finding Me.” She now has won all four major entertainment awards landing her in the coveted EGOT club.
‘Yellowstone’ Is Ending As Taylor Sheridan Plans New Matthew McConaughey-Led Franchise Extension Following Problems With Kevin Costner [Report]
As we’ve reiterated more times, we care to count in print and on our Yellowstoners podcast, its writer/director/showrunner/exec Taylor Sheridan’s world, and we’re just living in it. At least when it comes to the world of Paramount+, which is the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter turned TV-dynasty-empire-mogul’s domain. Sheridan’s the creative mind behind Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” currently the most successful and popular show on linear television; it’s spawned three spin-offs, at least three more in the works, and he currently has at least two shows on Paramount+ (“Mayor Of Kingtown,” “The Tulsa King”) and at least three more coming (one is “Lioness” with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.
