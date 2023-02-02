ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Jay
4d ago

God Bless all my battle buddies!!I had an issue with a doctor at the VA years ago and requested Community Care to see a civilian hematologist. I told them how I needed better care and they granted me it. Keep fighting! And keep a paper trail!

Reply
8
Skycop46
4d ago

I did 24 yrs active duty, get retired check, nothinh more. But I see thousands of veterans in groups that only served a short time in the military, but spend the rest of their lives trying to free load for VA compensation, having reached old age, I think many of the medical problems are not military related!

Reply(1)
5
Cheryl Bateman
4d ago

It’s an outrage how our military is treated. Our elected officials should be ashamed of themselves.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Montanan

Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House

House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Military.com

Lawmakers Want to Restore Gun Rights to Some Disabled Veterans

Fifty House Republicans have resurrected a bill that would allow some veterans considered to be mentally disabled to buy and own firearms, saying a Department of Veterans Affairs policy unfairly strips them of their Second Amendment rights. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, introduced legislation...
IOWA STATE
Military.com

Hundreds More Soldiers Kicked off Tricare in Yet Another IT Blunder

Hundreds of soldiers in the Army might need to re-enroll in Tricare after yet another technical blunder caused them to be removed from the service's health care system. Some 600 active-duty officers and warrant officers were booted from Tricare, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, a service spokesperson, told Military.com, adding the service noticed the problem Thursday. The disruption was likely caused by an error while work was being conducted on the Army's internal tools that track health care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy