God Bless all my battle buddies!!I had an issue with a doctor at the VA years ago and requested Community Care to see a civilian hematologist. I told them how I needed better care and they granted me it. Keep fighting! And keep a paper trail!
I did 24 yrs active duty, get retired check, nothinh more. But I see thousands of veterans in groups that only served a short time in the military, but spend the rest of their lives trying to free load for VA compensation, having reached old age, I think many of the medical problems are not military related!
It’s an outrage how our military is treated. Our elected officials should be ashamed of themselves.
Comments / 14