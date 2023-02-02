Bullard coffee shop lends 'helping hand' to keep community warm during wintry weather

The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use. “During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department,” according to a statement from Henderson ISD. “After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.”

HENDERSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO