Bullard coffee shop lends 'helping hand' to keep community warm during wintry weather

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Business Beat: Whataburger in Whitehouse, Cane's in Tyler open; JumpShot expands hours
Whitehouse residents have been looking forward to the day the new Whataburger location opens in their city, and it is finally here. The location, at 1051 State Highway 110, broke ground last March and was originally scheduled to open later that fall. The location is now ready to serve customers, with its grand opening set for Tuesday.
City of Tyler announces road closure due to sewer line replacement
The City of Tyler is advising drivers about a road closure. South Englewood Avenue from West Connally Street to West Grove Street will be closed to through traffic now through Feb. 19 while a new sewer line is installed. Detours will be in place. Use caution in the area.
Freedom Runners hosts Winter Fun Run in Rose Rudman Park
The Freedom Runners hosted a Winter 5K, 10K, and 15K Fun Run on Saturday at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler. “We’ve been putting on races for 11 years,” said Michelle Genin. Genin and her partner, Mark Vishnevsky, founded The Freedom Runners, as well as their organization A Better World Running. The Freedom Runners is an organization that focuses on promoting health, and fitness while their mission is to “provide fun, friendly, affordable small races for everyone, all abilities and levels.”
New Dollar General now open in Tyler, plans donation
A new Dollar General is now open in Tyler at 15809 Highway 31 East. The new edition is providing residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.
Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop
Two men accused of attempting to transport illegal immigrants to Florida were arrested last week during a traffic stop in Gregg County. Ricardo Sanchez Ramos and Fredy Zavala Martinez were stopped Jan. 30 by Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Kiefer Bounds, according to probable cause reports for their arrests. The...
Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested
The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use. “During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department,” according to a statement from Henderson ISD. “After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.”
Police investigating after man found shot to death
The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6
Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
Class 3A Football: Mineola's Dawson Pendgrass, Malakoff's Fernando Contreras earn all-state
Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass and Malakoff offensive tackle Fernando Contreras headed up a large contingent of area players selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday. Pendergrass and Contreras were both first team selections. The team was selected by TSWA members based...
Class 2A Football: Frankston's Jared Cook, Beckville's J'Koby Williams highlight all-state honorees
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Frankston’s Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season. Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and...
No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball
No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
In rematch with no incidents, Lions take win over Tigers
There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler. In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den. A...
