ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard coffee shop lends 'helping hand' to keep community warm during wintry weather

By Jessica T. Payne jpayne@tylerpaper.com
inforney.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

City of Tyler announces road closure due to sewer line replacement

The City of Tyler is advising drivers about a road closure. South Englewood Avenue from West Connally Street to West Grove Street will be closed to through traffic now through Feb. 19 while a new sewer line is installed. Detours will be in place. Use caution in the area.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Freedom Runners hosts Winter Fun Run in Rose Rudman Park

The Freedom Runners hosted a Winter 5K, 10K, and 15K Fun Run on Saturday at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler. “We’ve been putting on races for 11 years,” said Michelle Genin. Genin and her partner, Mark Vishnevsky, founded The Freedom Runners, as well as their organization A Better World Running. The Freedom Runners is an organization that focuses on promoting health, and fitness while their mission is to “provide fun, friendly, affordable small races for everyone, all abilities and levels.”
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

New Dollar General now open in Tyler, plans donation

A new Dollar General is now open in Tyler at 15809 Highway 31 East. The new edition is providing residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop

Two men accused of attempting to transport illegal immigrants to Florida were arrested last week during a traffic stop in Gregg County. Ricardo Sanchez Ramos and Fredy Zavala Martinez were stopped Jan. 30 by Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Kiefer Bounds, according to probable cause reports for their arrests. The...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested

The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use. “During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department,” according to a statement from Henderson ISD. “After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.”
HENDERSON, TX
inforney.com

Police investigating after man found shot to death

The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6

Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball

No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

In rematch with no incidents, Lions take win over Tigers

There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler. In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den. A...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy