Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
EDITORIAL: Traffic growth demands a third bridge addition
Concerns about deteriorating traffic conditions in the western region of the county, as expressed by residents and businesses at a recent N.C. Department of Transportation planning session, are indicative of a growing problem with the county’s roadways that needs quick action by the county’s leadership and the DOT, and should include a third bridge to Bogue Banks.
Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Kenneth Zeringue, 82; no service
Kenneth “Zeke” Joseph Zeringue, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Zeke was born on January 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Louis and Earline Zeringue. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and continued his military career working at Cherry Point. Zeke retired from his dedicated service and enjoyed fishing, dancing with his wife, and playing a variety of games. You could find Zeke hanging out with his VFW buddies at the local Post 7315. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Zeke will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Joan Lewis, 86; incomplete
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Decadent delight: annual Chocolate Festival held in Morehead City
- Sweet tooths and chocolate enthusiasts had a treat this weekend at the 20th annual Chocolate Festival at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The festival attracted more than 5,000 visitors who were eager to be part of the delicious celebration, according to event coordinator Judy Hailey. "The...
Gabriella Gulley, 77; incomplete
Gabriella Gill Gulley, 77, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Croatan’s Steffy wins 138-pound state title at Women’s Invitational
GREENSBORO — Three county grapplers traveled to the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend for the last-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational. Croatan senior Angelica Steffy won a state title at 138 pounds, her second straight championship from the event. Her win comes in the last year...
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10
Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
West honors boys assistant coach Lancaster for 25 years of service with basketball program
MOREHEAD CITY — Usually, assistant coaches don’t garner much attention. West Carteret made sure that wasn’t the case on Friday when boys basketball assistant Robert Lancaster was honored for his 25 years of service on the staff shortly before the varsity game against Croatan. Athletic Director Michael...
Vicki Davenport; no service
Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
CCC trustees to meet
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in the McGee Building Boardroom. Agenda items include a foundation check presentation to establish the JoAnn Offutt Memorial Scholarship for Radiography, trustee emeritus recognition, revisions to BOT policies, discussion of the Dr. Joseph Barwick Award and presentations by the president and leadership council reports.
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Valentine's Day food drive to help local families in need
- In the spirit of Valentine's Day, a community-wide food drive has begun this month to help families in need. The drive runs from Feb. 6 to 24 and is organized by the Morehead City Planning and Inspections Department. Items will be collected this month at three sites throughout the...
Croatan boys repeat as regional swim champ, girls take fourth; West boys finish third, girls 10th
CARY — Croatan’s second regional championship in boys swimming looked much like its first. A year after winning by 88 points, the Cougars took the 3A east title by 91. The Cougars scored 373 points on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. West Carteret finished second with 282.
Man found dead at hotel in Newport, overdose suspected
NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m. The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II. Officers indicated Savage possibly...
