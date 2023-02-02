ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime

WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
Sooners Sweep MPSF Weekly Awards

NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team swept Mountain Pacific Sports Federation weekly awards this week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Junior Zach Nunez was named Gymnast of the Week, junior Dan Simmons was named Specialist of the Week and freshman Ignacio Yockers was named Freshman of the Week.
Trio of Sooners Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards

NORMAN – For the third time this season, a trio of Oklahoma gymnasts swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Danae Fletcher was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week.
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 For Fifth Straight Week

NORMAN – For the fifth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of the fourth-best crowd in program history (6,358) and OU's largest attendance for a conference home opener, the Sooners posted the best home score in the nation this season with a 198.225 against Iowa State inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night, which was the second-best team score over the weekend behind No. 2 Michigan's 198.300.
Oklahoma Rolls Past Rider 24-10 on Senior Day

In the final home dual of the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma wrestling team trounced Rider 24-10 Sunday afternoon. Rider (4-5, 2-1 MAC) entered the dual with three ranked wrestlers against the Sooners' (8-5, 1-3 Big 12) six. OU's win snaps its three-dual losing streak ahead of finishing the season against three top-20 opponents.
Men's Tennis Collects Two Sweeps

NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team notched two sweeps over Wichita State and Incarnate Word on Sunday night. OU kicked off the day with a match vs. Wichita State and started with an OU doubles point. Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter claiming court three, 6-1, over Luke Bracks and Orel Ovil. To clinch the opening point, Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took down Misha Kvantaliani and Richey King at the No. 2 spot, 6-2.
