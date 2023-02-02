Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour alleges Phil Mickelson, others have failed to produce core responsive documents in LIV Golf antitrust suit; tour seeks discovery extension
Attorneys representing the PGA Tour in its lawsuit against LIV Golf are seeking a new, later trial date along with an extension to the document discovery process. The tour’s request, filed Sunday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites the additions of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as defendants in the tour’s tortious interference counterclaim—and the tour’s accusations that PIF and Al-Rumayyan have gone to “extraordinary steps to avoid producing a single document or providing sworn testimony”—as the reasons for asking for an extension.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
Golf Digest
Abraham Ancer helps LIV win latest clash vs. PGA Tour, beating Cam Young for Saudi International title
He began brilliantly and his ending wasn’t too shabby, either. Leading from start-to-finish after opening with a seven-under-par 63, Abraham Ancer claimed the title and a check for $1 million at the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International. Closing with a 68 in which he dropped only one shot, the 31-year-old Mexican’s 19-under 261 total was two strokes better than runner-up Cameron Young in what felt like a one-on-one showdown between the LIV Golf regular and the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year. Australia’s Lucas Herbert was third, four shots behind the champion and one ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana.
Golf Digest
Keith Mitchell seemed legitimately pissed over Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap
If you were waiting for the laugh track to kick in after Keith Mitchell commented on Aaron Rodgers' "crap" handicap at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it never came. There was no ba dum, bump. No bursting out in laughter from the media on hand. We know this because there...
Golf Digest
The clubs Aaron Rodgers used at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
We’ll leave the handicap questioning (which always accompanies the amateur winner of the AT&T Pro-Am) to others, but a tip of the cap to Aaron Rodgers, who teamed with his pro partner Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 26 under par for the 54 holes played. The pro-am team event was shortened to 54 after weather caused play to be postponed for the day on Saturday.
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble
The ninth time was the charm for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB (at least for now) finally checking off a “bucket list” moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rodgers teamed with Canada’s Ben Silverman to shoot a 26-under 189 total and win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke over Peter Malnati and Don Colleran on Sunday afternoon.
GolfWRX
St. Andrews issue statement following uproar over drastic change to famous Swilcan Bridge
Golf fans love nothing more than tradition. Leaving aside the obvious change in tournament format by you-know-who, the internet constantly buzzes when changes are planned, particularly to the most famous of course layouts. In November, we reported on the finishing touches to ‘Azalea’ – Augusta’s famous 13th – a year...
Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
Golf Digest
Here's why you (probably) won't see more beer showers on the 16th hole this week at the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE — The OG beer shower at last year's WM Phoenix Open for Sam Ryder's incredible third-round ace at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, aka “The Coliseum,” was an all-time great scene. Unfortunately, though, the 17,000 fans in the grandstands took it a little too far, making it rain suds for seemingly every routine birdie, par and chest-hair flash that came afterward.
Golf Digest
Why a handful of tour pros who made the cut at Pebble Beach might turn out to regret it
You always want to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. But playing all four rounds at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am—where weather delays are keeping the tournament from ending as scheduled on Sunday night—actually comes with a possible downside, at least for 15 pros who had another tee time already planned for Monday.
Golf.com
10 short-game rules that every golfer should follow
There is no question that a great short game will help you score lower while also taking pressure off your long game. While practice and repetition will help, understanding the basic rules and guidelines of each shot type around the greens will also go a long way. Each shot you hit near the green requires a different strategy and technique, so you need to have many tools in your arsenal to execute at a high level.
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf Digest
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach by betting on himself
He had withstood worse. Four years of injury and poor performance and self-doubt, to be exact, and those struggles had taken their toll. But Justin Rose kept on, believing this rut was just that—a rut—and not his new reality. When a man can weather a storm of uncertainty, he tends to be impervious to a little wind and rain.
Golf Digest
Justin Rose's win a shocking statistical first in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history
Given the seaside nature of Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the fact that wind and inclement weather seem to always factor heavily into the AT&T Pro-Am each year, you'd think it would be a home away from home for European-born players. Hell, it's even got "links" in the name. It's...
Golf Digest
Why Patrick Cantlay's clever method for attacking golf holes works so well
SCOTTSDALE — Golf in the modern era is often criticized for being too formulaic. In an age of advanced data, specialized coaching and the ability to make precise equipment tweaks at a moment's notice, players know exactly where and how to hit their golf ball on every shot. Like a Formula 1 car pursuing an optimal racing line, there's no mystery in it anymore. The driver's job is to execute.
Augusta National Reveals Official Yardage for the Lengthened 13th Hole at the Masters
The iconic par-5 was the third-easiest hole in the 2022 Masters but additional yardage from a new back tee figures to offer a new challenge.
