Austin, TX

GolfWRX

Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst

There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Golf Digest

PGA Tour alleges Phil Mickelson, others have failed to produce core responsive documents in LIV Golf antitrust suit; tour seeks discovery extension

Attorneys representing the PGA Tour in its lawsuit against LIV Golf are seeking a new, later trial date along with an extension to the document discovery process. The tour’s request, filed Sunday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites the additions of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as defendants in the tour’s tortious interference counterclaim—and the tour’s accusations that PIF and Al-Rumayyan have gone to “extraordinary steps to avoid producing a single document or providing sworn testimony”—as the reasons for asking for an extension.
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Golf Digest

Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Golf Digest

Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
WISCONSIN STATE
Golf Digest

Abraham Ancer helps LIV win latest clash vs. PGA Tour, beating Cam Young for Saudi International title

He began brilliantly and his ending wasn’t too shabby, either. Leading from start-to-finish after opening with a seven-under-par 63, Abraham Ancer claimed the title and a check for $1 million at the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International. Closing with a 68 in which he dropped only one shot, the 31-year-old Mexican’s 19-under 261 total was two strokes better than runner-up Cameron Young in what felt like a one-on-one showdown between the LIV Golf regular and the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year. Australia’s Lucas Herbert was third, four shots behind the champion and one ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana.
Golf Digest

The clubs Aaron Rodgers used at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

We’ll leave the handicap questioning (which always accompanies the amateur winner of the AT&T Pro-Am) to others, but a tip of the cap to Aaron Rodgers, who teamed with his pro partner Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 26 under par for the 54 holes played. The pro-am team event was shortened to 54 after weather caused play to be postponed for the day on Saturday.
Golf Digest

Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble

The ninth time was the charm for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB (at least for now) finally checking off a “bucket list” moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rodgers teamed with Canada’s Ben Silverman to shoot a 26-under 189 total and win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke over Peter Malnati and Don Colleran on Sunday afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

Here's why you (probably) won't see more beer showers on the 16th hole this week at the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE — The OG beer shower at last year's WM Phoenix Open for Sam Ryder's incredible third-round ace at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, aka “The Coliseum,” was an all-time great scene. Unfortunately, though, the 17,000 fans in the grandstands took it a little too far, making it rain suds for seemingly every routine birdie, par and chest-hair flash that came afterward.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

10 short-game rules that every golfer should follow

There is no question that a great short game will help you score lower while also taking pressure off your long game. While practice and repetition will help, understanding the basic rules and guidelines of each shot type around the greens will also go a long way. Each shot you hit near the green requires a different strategy and technique, so you need to have many tools in your arsenal to execute at a high level.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf Digest

Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach by betting on himself

He had withstood worse. Four years of injury and poor performance and self-doubt, to be exact, and those struggles had taken their toll. But Justin Rose kept on, believing this rut was just that—a rut—and not his new reality. When a man can weather a storm of uncertainty, he tends to be impervious to a little wind and rain.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

Why Patrick Cantlay's clever method for attacking golf holes works so well

SCOTTSDALE — Golf in the modern era is often criticized for being too formulaic. In an age of advanced data, specialized coaching and the ability to make precise equipment tweaks at a moment's notice, players know exactly where and how to hit their golf ball on every shot. Like a Formula 1 car pursuing an optimal racing line, there's no mystery in it anymore. The driver's job is to execute.

