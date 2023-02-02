ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

Mandeville student awarded Tulane scholarship

Three New Orleans Center for Creative Arts students have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Posse Foundation Scholarship, including Mandeville resident Lillian Foster, now a NOCCA Academic Studio student studying drama. The Posse Foundation is a national organization that awards students full tuition scholarships to college. The New Orleans...
MANDEVILLE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Reports: Lance Guidry leaves Tulane to become Miami defensive coordinator

Well, that didn’t last long. Multiple outlets report that Lance Guidry is already out as Tulane’s defensive coordinator. Miami (Fla.) has hired him for the same role. The 51-year old joins the Hurricanes after less than a month in New Orleans to replace Kevin Steele, who took the Alabama defensive coordinator job earlier this week.
ALABAMA STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Girls Bowling: Cabrini tops AOL, Chapelle stays perfect, Mt. Carmel wins

Cabrini won four of six individual matches in the final game to defeat Academy of Our Lady 17-10 in girls bowling action Tuesday at AMF All Star Lanes in Kenner. The Crescents (3-3) and Penguins (4-3) were tied 8-8 after splitting the six individual matches in the first two games. Cabrini had a 28-pin edge in total pins after the first game but AOL closed the deficit to 19 after game two.
KENNER, LA
KPLC TV

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Helmsman

Tigers Struggle at Home in Loss Versus Tulane

The Memphis Tigers lost to the Tulane Green Wave 90-89 in overtime, snapping the Tigers' five-game winning streak and 16-game home winning streak. The loss also gives Tulane the season sweep over the Tigers, which puts their tournament hopes in a difficult position. The Tigers fell to 17-6 on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA
matadornetwork.com

For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants

It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tastecooking.com

Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?

New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Playa Bowls Opens on Magazine Street

You may need to wear sunglasses when you see these bowls. Playa Bowls opened in the former Pinkberry space at 5601 Magazine Street in order to serve heaping smoothie bowls, freshly-pressed juices, and more. It started in Belmar, New Jersey where surfing is a way of life. Playa Bowls took off with those who love healthy eating or just want a picture-perfect snack. As the brand took off, local entrepreneur Jordan VanGeffen brought Playa Bowls to Baton Rouge and eventually Lafayette and Metairie. Finally, Jordan knew it was time to branch out to New Orleans when he heard that Pinkberry was shutting down here.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy