Maine State

The Boot

Ruston Kelly Reveals 2023 ‘The Weakness’ Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly will embark on a lengthy headlining tour this spring in support of his upcoming third studio album, The Weakness, out April 7. The 34-year-old talent will visit cities across the U.S. beginning April 12 with a performance at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Ky. The 30-date trek includes stops in New York City, Seattle, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Houston before wrapping up with a special set at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on June 2.
Nikki Lane Expands ‘Denim & Diamonds’ Tour Into Spring 2023

Nikki Lane is hitting the road again in 2023. The edgy, genre-bending talent has confirmed a new set of U.S. headlining dates that kick off this spring. The acclaimed singer-songwriter and South Carolina native will stop in a range of major cities, including Houston, Seattle and San Francisco, in support of her latest record, Denim & Diamonds.
BJ Barham to Embark on First Solo Tour in Four Years

American Aquarium's BJ Barham is hitting the road for a string of headlining dates this spring. In recent months, the North Carolina native and accomplished singer-songwriter has been out on the road with his bandmates supporting their 2022 fan-funded album Chicomicoco. Barham's newly-announced set of U.S. concerts, which begin March 23 with a stop in Charlotte, N.C., marks his first full solo tour in four years.
Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour

Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year. Fresh...
The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest in a list of country acts taking their live show to Las Vegas in 2023. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will take the stage for the trio's first residency this spring. The trio will hit the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort...
Lootpress

Consider the Cur dog

We haven’t talked about Cur dogs for a while. Just to be honest I have been thinking about them a lot lately as I am trying to find one to replace my little Cur dog, Dotzie, who I lost almost a year ago. Dotzie was a good squirrel dog, a member of the family, and had more personality than most people I know. If you think losing her was hard, you would be right. Even after a year, the world seems a little off its axis since that little Cur dog left here.
Josh Turner Will Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Long Black Train’ With New Tour

It's been 20 years since the release of Josh Turner's debut album Long Black Train, and the country talent is celebrating the occasion in a very special way. The South Carolina native will embark on his 2023 Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour later this year, giving fans a second chance to enjoy the songs that helped Turner break into the country music scene two decades ago.
Inaugural Hello From the Hills Benefit Brings Songs, Stories and Surprises to Nashville’s City Winery [REVIEW + PHOTOS]

Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell were among the top singer-songwriters who took the stage for a special benefit concert at Nashville's City Winery on Saturday (Jan. 7). The inaugural Hello From the Hills fundraiser featured a roster of incredible acts, including Sierra Ferrell, Arlo McKinley and William Matheny. But the night's true stars were the four charities that benefited from the union of Childers's Hope in the Hills foundation and Hello in There, a foundation begun by John Prine and continued by the Prine family after he passed away.
C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Season 13 Finalist, Dies at 31

Curtis "C.J" Harris, the talented singer who won fans' hearts during the thirteenth season of American Idol, has died. According to TMZ, a source close to the family said the 31-year-old Alabama native "suffered an apparent heart attack" on Jan. 15. People reports that the Walker County Coroner confirmed Harris was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in his hometown of Jasper, Ala. but efforts to resuscitate him failed.
Reba McEntire Will Perform Via Livestream at Her Restaurant Opening

Reba McEntire will officially open her brand-new restaurant and bar, Reba's Place, in Atoka, Okla., on Thursday (Jan. 26), and she'll give a very special performance to commemorate the occasion. The singer announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that she will perform at the grand opening event, and although it is closed...
