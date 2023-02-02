We haven’t talked about Cur dogs for a while. Just to be honest I have been thinking about them a lot lately as I am trying to find one to replace my little Cur dog, Dotzie, who I lost almost a year ago. Dotzie was a good squirrel dog, a member of the family, and had more personality than most people I know. If you think losing her was hard, you would be right. Even after a year, the world seems a little off its axis since that little Cur dog left here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO