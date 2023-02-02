Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Round-Trip Plane Tickets
Has Hong Kong always been on your bucket list? Now might be the perfect time to make finally make plans to visit. The Hong Kong department of tourism is set to give away over half a million free plane tickets in a bid to draw more tourists. The announcements were made as the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-Chiu, attended the launch ceremony of the Hello Hong Kong campaign at the convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai.
A Strong Dollar Has U.S. Buyers Flooding Overseas Housing Markets
Pent-up wanderlust, exchange rates and the ability to work anywhere are driving renewed interest in owning property abroad
Spot The Difference: Cathay Pacific Executive Fires Back at Rival Singapore Airlines Over All Too ‘Similar’ Commercial
A senior marketing executive at Cathay Pacific has seemingly suggested rival Singapore Airlines big budget new marketing campaign over claims it’s all too similar to a set of commercials launched by Cathay in 2015. In a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, Cathay’s marketing expert Edward Bell responded to Singapore Air’s...
February 2023 Flight Deals For Less Than $400 Round Trip
If you’re looking for some fabulous February flight deals, Travel Noire’s got you covered. It’s time to make good on those New Year’s resolutions to travel more in 2023. There’s no better time to find a good travel deal than February, as it tends to escape people’s minds.
Two Business Class Tickets To Europe For The Price Of One — The Valentine’s Day Sale That’s Good For Flights Through 2023
Love is in the air… literally. An all-business airline is launching a two-for-one sale just in time for Valentine’s Day. La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline, is offering two tickets for the price of one on select flights to Europe. The flights are good until the end of 2023 with a few blackout dates, but you must book by Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023 — for anyone who forgot!
Time to Sell the Bear Market Rally and Move to 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Big-Dividend Winners
It may be time to sell the bear market rally and buy stocks that pay good dividends and can act as a hedge against further downside. These seven stocks look well situated if the selling returns, and they are now offering investors timely entry points.
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play in Miami to Experience Its Lesser-Known Black History
This guide is part of a mini series dedicated to spotlighting Black history and culture in destinations around the globe, and the best ways to experience them the next time you visit. Miami is known for a myriad of treasures—miles of pristine beaches, year-round favorable weather, and an eclectic melting...
Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets
First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
How I Used Points to Book a Two-Month Stay in Some of Madrid's Best Hotels
All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I recently spent a couple of months in Madrid working remotely. To make it happen, I relied heavily on my stash of credit card points, as well as airline miles and hotel loyalty programs, to net some serious value while enjoying hard-earned perks along the way. During my time there, I decided to check out several hotels and treat myself to a little luxury. Here’s how I did it almost entirely for free.
Pistachio Martinis Might Be 2023’s Breakout Cocktail—Learn How to Make One
Ever since Ina Garten’s supersized cosmo made its glorious debut on Instagram in April 2020, the drink du jour has been changing about as rapidly as the latest TikTok food trend. Just like butter boards leapt to butter candles, espresso martinis are so 2022, according to online searches. We’re predicting the drink of 2023—or at least the first portion of it—will be the pistachio martini.
Man shares travel hack that made his business class flight 'cheaper than economy'
It feels safe to assume that if money were no object, people would always choose to travel business class over economy. After all, who doesn’t want a fast check-in, fancy food and drink choices and more of that sweet, spacious legroom? However, at anywhere between four to ten times the price of a regular economy ticket, this style of traveling remains a fantasy for many who simply can’t afford it. Luckily, thanks to one man’s clever travel hack, that fantasy might be more achievable than we realize. Cameron Stewart, a British photojournalist and camera operator, recently shared how he was able to score business class tickets at a fraction of the price, simply by switching the website language from English to Spanish.
Nutella Biscuits are finally arriving in the U.S.
Two Nutella products already beloved in other countries are headed to the U.S. for the first time. Nutella Biscuits and Nutella B-Ready are hitting stores nationwide now, making them the first new Nutella products in the country since the launch of Nutella &GO! in 2012. The new-to-the-U.S. Nutella Biscuits are...
Spring break 2023 hotspots will put a big dent in your wallet: Tips for traveling on a budget
Travel mid-week, take advantage of hotel amenities and sign up for loyalty rewards to avoid spending big bucks this spring break, according to travel strategist Jeanenne Tornatore.
Land Rover Took Home a Few Much-Needed Awards
Land Rover received a few JD Power awards. What does this mean for a brand that has been falling behind lately? The post Land Rover Took Home a Few Much-Needed Awards appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Things to do in Big Sur: Explore California’s Rugged Coastline
Discover the best things to do in Big Sur with this handy guide. Unmissable activities to add to your itinerary. Sure, California has epic coastlines, an abundance of state parks, and incredible views… But there’s no better place to witness all three than Big Sur. Stretching across the...
United Kingdom to roll out entry fees for foreign visitors
To enter the United Kingdom, travellers will soon have to make an advance application and pay a fee. The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is due to be rolled out by the end of 2023. The UK’s official ETA website indicates that when the new system is in place, any ‘non-visa’...
San Alfonso del Mar - the Largest Pool in the World
San Alfonso del Mar is a resort in Algarrobo, Chile, also known for its world’s largest swimming pool according to the Guinness World Records. The resort is owned by a Chilean biochemist and businessman Fernando Fischmann, the head of Crystal Lagoon Corporation – the company that designed the gigantic pool. He used the patented technology to “harvest, filter and permanently recirculate ocean water”. “This advance provides something that until now was not technically possible – the generation of monumental masses of water in a crystalline state to provide a beach life environment and aquatic sports at the top level,” Fernando Fischmann says.
