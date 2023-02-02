Read full article on original website
A new mentality of collaboration in a river district
MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. Crisis...
Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho Ranked Top 60 in the Nation
A local in-home care facility was just recognized as the top 60 home care agencies in the nation…. Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho announced that it has been ranked in the top 60 best home care agencies, and that ranking is from over 3,800 agencies across the nation by Home Care Pulse, the leading industry research firm in quality assurance for home care.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in North Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Missing man’s body found in submerged car in O’Fallon, Ill., retention pond near hospital
O’FALLON, Ill. — Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area. Police said they don’t suspect...
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Maine
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
New York state DMV making changes to inspection stickers
New York is making a change to its inspection certificates this year that will show vehicle specific information for enhanced security and feature a different overall appearance. The DMV announced on Tuesday it's transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers and the transition...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising
(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
UGA’s economic impact grows to record $7.6 billion
ATHENS — The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity,...
Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B
(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s...
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois
(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees. Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks...
Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say
(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
Community leaders push for Pritzker to fund Black-led HIV/AIDS programs
(The Center Square) – A coalition of Black community leaders is calling out the Pritzker administration for not doing more to fund HIV and AIDS programs in their communities. Tuesday was National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. In Springfield, members of the Legislative Black Caucus welcomed activists from across the...
Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund
The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
FBI warns of online romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day
COLUMBIA — The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning to be cautious of potential romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. As Valentine’s Day approaches, it is likely scammers will exploit individuals online who may be looking for a companionship or romance this time of year. Recent...
