ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

A new mentality of collaboration in a river district

MANASSA, Colo. — Nathan Coombs, who manages the Conejos River District, used to hold beliefs that more water for conservation meant less for farmers. “I was raised on a production ag farm,” he said. “Water was for crops. That was the only use in my perspective.”. Crisis...
MANASSA, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho Ranked Top 60 in the Nation

A local in-home care facility was just recognized as the top 60 home care agencies in the nation…. Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho announced that it has been ranked in the top 60 best home care agencies, and that ranking is from over 3,800 agencies across the nation by Home Care Pulse, the leading industry research firm in quality assurance for home care.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Maine

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New York state DMV making changes to inspection stickers

New York is making a change to its inspection certificates this year that will show vehicle specific information for enhanced security and feature a different overall appearance. The DMV announced on Tuesday it's transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers and the transition...
NEW YORK STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising

(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UGA’s economic impact grows to record $7.6 billion

ATHENS — The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity,...
ATHENS, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B

(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse

Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
WESTVILLE, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say

(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
HAWAII STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Community leaders push for Pritzker to fund Black-led HIV/AIDS programs

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Black community leaders is calling out the Pritzker administration for not doing more to fund HIV and AIDS programs in their communities. Tuesday was National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. In Springfield, members of the Legislative Black Caucus welcomed activists from across the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund

The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

FBI warns of online romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

COLUMBIA — The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning to be cautious of potential romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. As Valentine’s Day approaches, it is likely scammers will exploit individuals online who may be looking for a companionship or romance this time of year. Recent...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy