ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Hudson Valley Post

Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products

WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
KOEL 950 AM

McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
IOWA STATE
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Popculture

More Than 2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meats Recalled

More than 2.5 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. The recall, which affects products sold at retailers nationwide including Kroger and Walmart, was issued due to packing defects that may result in food contamination. The recall...
Narcity USA

A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections

A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection. EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside

Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.
Popculture

New Aldi Recall: What to Know

Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy