Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Popculture
More Than 2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meats Recalled
More than 2.5 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. The recall, which affects products sold at retailers nationwide including Kroger and Walmart, was issued due to packing defects that may result in food contamination. The recall...
A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections
A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection. EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Popculture
Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside
Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.
Making Hamburgers for Dinner? Here’s How To Tell if Your Ground Beef Is Bad Before You Eat It
We got food experts to spill the deets so you don’t get sick.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Popculture
New Aldi Recall: What to Know
Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
Comments / 1