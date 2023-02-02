Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO