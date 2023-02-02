Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
Girls Ice Hockey: Seeds, bracket released for Librera, Cohen Cup playoffs
The seeds have been unveiled for the inaugural Librera Cup and Cohen Cup playoffs. It’ll be an exciting stretch and we have you covered with all of the details.
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge
Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
Who are N.J.’s top girls hockey underclassmen? Our picks, your votes!
The juniors and seniors held on to the spotlight for a week and now it’s time to look at the sophomores and freshmen. Several younger players have been outstanding this season and we highlight them in this list below.
Schmelzer leads Manalapan over Ocean - Boys ice hockey - Dowd Cup - Quarterfinal
Michael Schmelzer knocked in four goals while Josh Kushnir added five assists as third-seeded Manalapan won, 5-0, over sixth-seeded Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth in the quarterfinal round of the Dowd Cup at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. It was the first Dowd Cup victory for Manalapan. Manalapan (11-3-2) will face second-seeded Rumson-Fair...
Boys ice hockey: Mountain Lakes tops Roxbury for 1st win of the season
Logan Przestrzelski produced a hat trick to help Mountain Lakes to its first victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Roxbury at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Benji Forman had a goal and three assists and Dom Signorile finished with 16 saves for Mountain Lakes (1-14), which had 24 shots on goal.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
New Jersey’s 52 best wings, just in time for Super Bowl 2023
Wings and the Super Bowl: perfect together. It’s hard to imagine one without the other. About 1.5 billion wings will be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday. The average American goes through 18,000 wings in his/her lifetime — yeah, we’re looking at you.
Wrestling: Here are N.J.’s 22 remaining unbeaten grapplers as postseason begins
There’s only one word to describe it – carnage. That’s right, just 22 names are undefeated with the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team wrestling tournaments now underway.
Boys basketball: Hopewell Valley tops Seneca to stop 3-game losing streak
Matt Whitlock finished with 16 points to help lead Hopewell Valley to a 45-36 win over Seneca in Pennington. Milan Desai tallied eight points while Mac Torpey chipped in with six points for Hopewell Valley (10-12), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Christian Ciliberti and Gavin Tallant...
No. 20 Morris Knolls tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake McCloud posted a hat-trick with an assist as well to lead Morris Knolls, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown-Beard 8-1 at the Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Morris Knolls (10-4-4) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at the end of the first...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0