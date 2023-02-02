ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. university appoints first African American president

Centenary University has appointed its first African American president in the institution’s 156 year history. Dale G. Caldwell will start his tenure as the university’s 15th president on July 1, 2023, the university in Hackettstown announced Sunday. “This was an extremely competitive process that began with more than...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Officials to host memorial service for slain Sayreville councilwoman

A memorial will be held Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville councilwoman, one week after she was found shot and killed outside her home. Dwumfour, 30, was found at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds in an SUV near her home in the Parlin section of town, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters

With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

State of the Union 2023: Who is giving the GOP rebuttal?

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response to the 2023 State of the Union address. Sanders, 40, was elected in November and is the first woman to lead the state and the youngest governor currently serving in the country. She used to serve as White House Press...
ARKANSAS STATE
92.7 WOBM

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Union City sues Hoboken and Monroe Street developer over height of project

Another major development project located just below the Palisades Cliffs in Hoboken has been targeted in litigation, and this time it’s Union City doing the complaining. Union City and its mayor, Brian Stack, along with 10 unnamed residents, have filed a lawsuit against the city of Hoboken and Madigan Development over the Monroe Street redevelopment project, alleging that the height of the development will rise about the cliffs and “negatively impact” Union City residents.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy