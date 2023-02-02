Read full article on original website
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
N.J. university appoints first African American president
Centenary University has appointed its first African American president in the institution’s 156 year history. Dale G. Caldwell will start his tenure as the university’s 15th president on July 1, 2023, the university in Hackettstown announced Sunday. “This was an extremely competitive process that began with more than...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Battle for leadership of one of Jersey City’s largest unions heads to court with lawsuit
A Jersey City union with more than 400 members is suing its former president, demanding that he hand over important financial documents and stop representing himself as the union’s leader. Jersey City Public Employees Local 246, one of the city’s largest unions with members across city departments that include...
Officials to host memorial service for slain Sayreville councilwoman
A memorial will be held Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville councilwoman, one week after she was found shot and killed outside her home. Dwumfour, 30, was found at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds in an SUV near her home in the Parlin section of town, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
Huge George Washington mural left in a basement for 50 years is undergoing restoration
While conducting research for her latest book, historian Pat Millen learned about a historic mural titled Washington Crossing the Delaware, which remained stored in a basement for 50 years until being located in 2021. Millen, a founding trustee of the Washington Crossing Park Association, a group that supports the Washington...
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters
With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Monthly SNAP Payments to Prevent Hunger Could be Given to Qualified American Families
A new bill is set to make its way to the desk of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy with the goal of providing much-needed support to residents who are losing pandemic-era food assistance. New Jersey Bill Aims to Boost SNAP Benefits and Fight Hunger in the State. If the bill...
State of the Union 2023: Who is giving the GOP rebuttal?
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response to the 2023 State of the Union address. Sanders, 40, was elected in November and is the first woman to lead the state and the youngest governor currently serving in the country. She used to serve as White House Press...
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
$20 million Boulevard East pedestrian safety plan heads to county commissioners
A controversial state and county plan to add safety enhancements, but no real bike lane, to one of Hudson County’s most scenic roadways is expected to be presented for endorsement by the county Board of Commissioners when the body meets Thursday. While the nine-member panel will be voting on...
N.J. reports 851 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Positive tests drop 46% from a month ago.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 851 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,192 — down 14% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A...
SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes
A new bill is heading to the desk of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. If passed, this law would boost the SNAP benefits of thousands of residents who will lose pandemic-era food assistance by the end of...
Union City sues Hoboken and Monroe Street developer over height of project
Another major development project located just below the Palisades Cliffs in Hoboken has been targeted in litigation, and this time it’s Union City doing the complaining. Union City and its mayor, Brian Stack, along with 10 unnamed residents, have filed a lawsuit against the city of Hoboken and Madigan Development over the Monroe Street redevelopment project, alleging that the height of the development will rise about the cliffs and “negatively impact” Union City residents.
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Mother, newlywed: What we know about slain NJ councilmember Eunice Dwumfour
Eunice Dwumfour was a 30-year old Republican councilwoman from Sayreville, and a liaison to the borough's Human Relations Commission. She was found shot dead outside her home Feb. 1, authorities say. The councilmember, described by peers as a woman of great faith, was found fatally shot multiple times near her home. [ more › ]
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
