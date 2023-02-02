Read full article on original website
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna
The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
18 Robotics Teams Qualify for World Event
Sponsored by Hawaiian Electric, the Hawaii VEX IQ Robotics Elementary and Middle School State Championships, held on January 28 at Hanalani Schools and February 4 at University of Hawaii at Hilo, qualified 18 out of 67 Hawaii VEX robotics teams that will advance to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships.
HPD Recruiting New Officers
The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) is looking for qualified people interested in serving our Hawai‘i Island community as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment opens today, and will close at 11:59 p.m., Hawaii Standard Time, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Starting salary for Police...
Governor Green to Have Dinner with President Biden
Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. from Monday afternoon, Feb. 6 through the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12. Gov. Green will attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.
Two Killed in Waikoloa Crash
Two men died following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. Responding to a 3:25 a.m. call, police determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee, containing three men, was...
