The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)
The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release
Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
The Nike Air Max 90 — not counting the Air Max 90 Futura and Air Max Terrascape 90 — kept it relatively simple throughout much of January. It seems February will continue this trend, as the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette has just surfaced in an all-grey colorway. Among the...
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 11 Low is getting another dope color scheme. One of the best sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans have always loved the Jordan 11, however, there is no doubt that the Jordan 11 Low is a great alternative. Overall, this is a very versatile model that can be graced with a whole plethora of color schemes.
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction
Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
The Nike Air Max 1 Gets A Stealthy “Triple Black” Makeover
The Nike Air Max line celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022. As part of the occasion, the Air Max 1 emerged in handfuls of compelling styles, but it seems Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary design os continuing its milestone celebration into the new year as it’s emerged in more styles expected to drop before 2023 ends.
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
