Kendall Jenner Went Out in a Burgundy Bodycon Minidress and Matching Tights
Kendall Jenner spent Grammys night dressed up in Los Angeles, the same city where the ceremony was held. She also showed paparazzi how she does monochrome style in the winter. Jenner was photographed wearing a burgundy bodycon minidress with matching tights and black heels, a full Bottega Veneta look. She wore her hair down and accessorized with hoop earrings and a black bag.
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards
No matter what award show you’re watching, you’re bound to see a red carpet full of remarkable looks. That said, none quite compare to the Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night has historically been one of the most exciting occasions for head-turning looks (after all, it’s hard not to reference Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress—which casually happened to lead engineers to build Google Images), and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was no exception.
Megan Fox Goes to Grammys Party With a Broken Wrist and Still Looks Glam
On Saturday, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala in style, accessorizing with a hot pink wrist brace.The actress hasn't given away much info on her accident, but she did post her look with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram with the caption, “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party.”
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer
Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
Beyoncé Stuns in a Gucci Dress After Arriving Fashionably Late to the 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé was late to the Grammys because of Los Angeles traffic, but the singer made it to the ceremony, dressed to justify every second the world waited for her. The most-nominated artist at this evening’s ceremony, Bey wore a custom metallic silver Gucci gown with a ruffled hemline. She sat next to Jay-Z when host Trevor Noah introduced her to the audience around 6:19 PM local time.
Adele Showed Off Her Stunning Red Ruffled Dress Inside the 2023 Grammys After Skipping the Red Carpet
Adele took a break from her Las Vegas residency to give the Grammys a healthy dose of her music and style. The singer, who will be performing at tonight’s ceremony, may have skipped the red carpet, but she unveiled her stunning red ruffled dress inside. She wore her hair styled down in waves.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Matched and Got Cuddly on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first red carpet appearance of 2023, one of their most memorable ever for Kelly’s night as a nominee at the Grammys. The two matched in white and silver, Kelly in an all-silver ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana and Fox in a white dress with a silver bodice. Did they show PDA on the red carpet? Of course, they were pretty cuddly in front of cameras.
Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Isn’t at the 2023 Grammys With Her
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship. Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have never walked a red carpet together. That didn’t change tonight at the 2023 Grammys, despite Swift’s four nominations. Swift walked the red carpet alone, dressed in a bejeweled navy crop top and skirt.
Lizzo Films Adele’s Real Reaction to Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Win Amid Rumors She Walked Out
No, Adele did not leave the Grammys when Harry Styles won Album of the Year, despite ceremony footage leading some on social media to think that way. Lizzo filmed Adele’s real reaction, capturing their excitement and fan-girling for Styles. Both appear to be cheering in the clip, with Lizzo pointing the camera to Adele at one point. Adele asked her, “What are you filming me for?” Lizzo then switched the view back to Styles, who had taken the stage at that point.
Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Harry Styles Being Heckled by Beyoncé Fans During His Grammys Speech Is Going Viral
Harry Styles won Album of the Year last night at the Grammys for Harry’s House, a surprise win in a category where Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and more were nominated. The internet was shocked, and some members of the Grammys audience themselves made their displeasure known that Styles beat out Beyoncé.
Lizzo Makes Dramatic Flowery Grammys 2023 Entrance With Boyfriend Myke Wright on the Red Carpet
If anyone came to bring spring to the Grammys red carpet, it was Lizzo. The star, who's nominated in several categories tonight, stepped out in a red flower-adorned hooded cape and orange top and skirt by Dolce & Gabbana. Significantly, she posed on the red carpet with her boyfriend Myke Wright, marking their first time doing the Grammys together. It comes hours after she posted their “hard” launch on Instagram.
Inside Taylor Swift's Relationship With Harry Styles—and How Joe Alwyn Secretly Joined Her Grammys Night
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Taylor Swift's interactions with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles went viral during Grammys night, as it offered the internet a glimpse of how seemingly amicable and friendly things are between them. Swift and Styles dated in late 2012 for a couple months; they broke up in early 2013.
Selena Gomez Shows Exactly How She Spent Her Grammys Night, Far from the Ceremony
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez’s longtime close friend Taylor Swift was front and center at the 2023 Grammys last night with Beyoncé, Adele, and more. But Gomez herself was far from the ceremony, and let the internet know she had a very nice evening too. Gomez shared photos of herself out at dinner with good friends Nicola Peltz Beckham, Ashley Cook, and more. Gomez shared the post without a caption.
The Best Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week
When it comes to street style, the Scandis seemingly never miss. And at Copenhagen Fashion Week, all the head-turning, camera-ready looks were on full display—cold weather be damned. Balaclavas, knee-high boots, colorful coats, and three-piece suits were just some of the trends we spotted on attendees, who descended on the Danish capital to take in shows from the likes of Saks Potts, Stine Goya, and Rotate, where none than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna walked the runway in a bodysuit and fur coat. When in CPH!
Glossier's Balm Dotcom Is Now Vegan and Easier to Use
Balm Dotcom was one of Glossier's first products, and it might be the most universally beloved. The juicy skincare-meets-makeup lip product comes in a multitude of nostalgic flavors–from Birthday Cake to Mango–and makes applying lip balm a little treat. Times are changing though, so Balm Dotcom is getting...
The Most Unlikely Influencer
Jordan Turpin would argue that Justin Bieber saved her life. The young woman, who is now 22, grew up in the most unusually cruel and isolated of environments—effectively what people mean when they hyperbolize that someone is “living under a rock”—and still felt the impact of Bieber’s world-dominating stardom. It’s the reason she was able to escape her circumstances, she says. Jordan, along with her 12 siblings, spent nearly all of her days sealed inside a home in Perris, California, that would later be described by tabloids and talk shows as a “House of Horrors.” There, Jordan’s parents, David and Louise Turpin, often shackled their children to their beds, starved and beat them, and only allowed them one bath or shower a year. The outside world was only a fantasy to the Turpin children, who lived with the blinds closed during the day.
Fans React to Harry Styles Winning Album of the Year Over Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammys
“This doesn’t happen to people like me often,” Harry Styles told Grammys audiences upon receiving tonight’s Album of the Year award. Analysts are still furiously debating what, precisely, the bedazzled young artist meant by this statement—the likeliest theory is that it was a reference to his middle-class background—but regardless: Styles, and the rest of us, were shocked after the artist beat out Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and more to clinch the evening’s biggest honor.
