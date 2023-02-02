Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence

SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.

But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead.

La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood in their driveways and recounted the horror that took the promising life of Eunice K. Dwumfour at about 7:22 p.m., when police heard the first frantic 911 call. Dwumfour - the chair of the Borough's public safety committee - was declared dead at the scene.

Neighbors tried to recount what they had seen and heard, as local and national media flocked into the townhouse complex throughout the morning with plenty of questions and not many answers. Residents appeared dumbfounded, as some muttered how such a thing could happen in what was widely known as a safe, secure community -- right across the street from Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School.

"I can't tell you how many it was, but I heard boom boom-boom boom," neighbor Marybeth Sgrillo told reporters Thursday morning. "I'm like 'Oh shoot, that is gunfire'."

Pete Tresch told TAPInto Raritan Bay that he heard three gunshots before rushing to call 911. He then heard a car crash and saw someone sprint down the street, jump a fence and head onto property owned by the Garden State Parkway. Another resident, who refused to be identified, thought it was two people, one with a hoodie, running from the scene, fleeing toward the highway.

Another resident counted at least 12 gunshots, with the blaring lights and sirens of Sayreville police responding within minutes.

Police have been mum about what they believe took place, as they continue to gather facts and piece together what happened and - more importantly - why. No arrests have been reported.

While the accounts of what transpired vary, residents did agree on one thing: Dwumfour was a lovely neighbor and person, always willing to give of herself as a public servant and as a friend.

Related: Sayreville Councilwoman Repeatedly Shot, Murdered in Front of Her Home

Related: New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman

Related: Meet The Sayreville Council Candidates… Eunice Dwumfour (2021 exclusive interview with TAPintoRaritan Bay)

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sayreville police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is being spearheaded by Sayreville police Detective Rebecca Morales at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477.































