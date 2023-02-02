CLAYPOOL — Claypool Town Council President Benny Stage Jr. has filed for re-election. If re-elected to the council, this will be Stage’s second term. “(My goal) is to keep trying to beautify Claypool,” said Stage on seeking re-election. “There’s things that we’re working on with trying to get Claypool to grow. I’ve been in Claypool for 18 years now and the last four years, it’s been my pleasure to work with the council members and the town of Claypool to work on several projects to help the people who live here. I want to show people that Claypool is a great place to live.”

CLAYPOOL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO