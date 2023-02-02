Read full article on original website
Grace College Inducts Local Students Into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE — Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4, including several students from Kosciusko and Fulton counties. Newly inducted members of the Grace College Alpha Chi Honor Society include:. Blake Burns, a biblical studies major from Winona Lake.
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
Aggressive Bidding For Allen County Farmland
WOODBURN — A 121-acre tract of farmland in northeast Indiana sold last week for a price well above state averages, according to the auction company that handled the bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. says the property in the Allen County community of Woodburn sold for $19,984 per acre, totaling $2.4 million.
A Nearby Museum Full Of Treasures
This week, we want to introduce readers to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and everything that it has to offer. Fort Wayne is not considered a large metropolitan area, but the art museum has provided permanent and special exhibits for the community to enjoy that rival museums in much larger cities. The museum has impressed me through the years with special exhibitions, its growing permanent collection and its efforts to reach out to the community and artists in Northern Indiana.
Royse Engle
Royse M. Engle, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Royse was born Jan. 20, 1931. On April 7, 1952, Royse married Earline (Richardson) Engle. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Timothy (Lorraine) Engle, Columbus, Ohio, Debra (Terry)...
Timeline From The Past: Winona Avenue Fire, Elementary School Names
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Feb. 9, 1977 — A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Quick Clean Laundry and Warsaw Home Appliance and TV, 500 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, early today. Losses from the blaze, which broke out shortly before 4:25 a.m. today, were estimated near $250,000.
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris graduated from North Manchester High School in North Manchester. She worked as a material handler for RR Donnelley & Sons in Warsaw and retired after 35 years. Deloris was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. She and her beloved doll, Betsy, were well taken care of by the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor, and she enjoyed the many friends she made while a resident in their care.
Janet I. Titus
Janet I. Titus, 94, Wabash, died at 12:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Wabash. She was born on Oct. 16, 1928. She married Jack Edward Titus on June 5, 1948; he died Nov. 3, 1987. She is survived by two sons, Todd (Anne) Titus, Wabash, and...
Robert Bowers
Robert Eugene Bowers, 60, Columbia City, died at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 12, 1962. Survivors include his companion, Robin Kay Zimmerman, Fort Wayne; children Ryan Adam Bowers, Tiffany Lynn Bowers and Kimberly (Logan) Walker, all of Columbia City; four grandchildren; father, Donald Gene (Linda) Bowers Sr., Chicago, Ill.; and siblings, Donald Gene Bowers Jr., Tampa, Fla., Kristina Lynn (Brent) Stultz, Bluffton and David (Deb) Bowers, Ossian.
Charles Dustin Barrett — UPDATED
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Dustin was born June 16, 1982, in Warsaw, the son of Charles and Jackalyn (Byers) Barrett. Dustin’s friends nicknamed him “Buster.” He loved Burley’s milkshakes from Breeding & Breakfast Cigar Store....
Milford Public Library — Dean Cousins Donates Train Depot Sign To Library
MILFORD — There was a time, before automobiles and planes, when the fastest mode of transportation from one location to another over a fair distance was accomplished by boarding a passenger train. As the locomotive industry expanded across the United States, small towns all over the country established designated...
ProPEL US 30 To Have Local Office Hours This Week
WARSAW — Those behind the ProPEL U.S. 30 study looking at the future usage of the highway are having local office hours in Warsaw and Columbia City this week. People may learn more about the study and provide feedback from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., or 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Peabody Public Library, 1160 SR 205, Columbia City.
Stage Jr. Files For Claypool Council
CLAYPOOL — Claypool Town Council President Benny Stage Jr. has filed for re-election. If re-elected to the council, this will be Stage’s second term. “(My goal) is to keep trying to beautify Claypool,” said Stage on seeking re-election. “There’s things that we’re working on with trying to get Claypool to grow. I’ve been in Claypool for 18 years now and the last four years, it’s been my pleasure to work with the council members and the town of Claypool to work on several projects to help the people who live here. I want to show people that Claypool is a great place to live.”
North Webster Community Public Library — ‘Speed Dating’ With Books For Valentine’s Day
NORTH WEBSTER — Looking for a new reading love? Why not try “speed dating” with books?. The North Webster Community Public Library will be hosting a book speed dating event from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Attendees will each get to spend three minutes with a variety of new-to-you fiction books with the hope one of them will “spark” an interest.
Archer, Rader File For Seats On Leesburg Town Council
LEESBURG — Leesburg Town Council President Christina Archer has filed for re-election. In addition, Mitch Rader has also filed for a position on the council. The election will be held in November. “After retiring from a teaching career, I returned to my hometown of Leesburg and moved into the...
Richard ‘Dick’ Reith
Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, passed away at 7:23 pm on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born on June 28, 1936. On Dec. 31, 1982, he married Phyllis Eckert. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven) LaDew, Cheryl...
Danial Joseph Ferm — PENDING
Danial Joseph Ferm, 71, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Homes, Argos.
Camp Whitley Invites Campers For Summer 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY — Camp Whitley has opened registration for the summer 2023 camp season. Camp Whitley will be hosting children ages 7 to 14 at their week-long overnight camp on Troy Cedar Lake in Whitley County. Available dates are as follows:. Week 1 (Boys ages 7-8) – June 11-17...
Lakeland Art To Open With Marcadis And Dulik
WARSAW — The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery will open March 1 with exhibiting artist Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis. Samara is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens and at times, finger painting. Her own lyrical figuration uses bold color and whimsical elements. This is her own personal brand of painting that highlights color through the introduction of Graffitism.
