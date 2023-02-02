Read full article on original website
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
Participating restaurants for Saratoga Chowderfest
The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries
The South High Marathon Dance (SMHD) is celebrating its 46th annual dance fundraiser March 3 and 4. The school recently announced its beneficiaries for this event.
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
albanymagic.com
Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant
When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga
If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
Rally in Albany to lower blood alcohol content level for DWI
NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers and the Department of Transportation and rallying to lower the blood alcohol content level for a DWI charge.Under the current law, a driver can face a driving while intoxicated charge if they register a .08 blood alcohol content, or BAC. Read More: New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWIIf a driver measures between .05 and .08, they could face a driving while ability impaired charge.State Sen. John Liu has proposed an amendment to lower the legal BAC to .05 and he will part of Tuesday's rally at the capital.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
schenectadygov.com
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body
Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Blogger Requests Comptroller Investigation of Montagnino, Kim, and Rella for Violation of City Purchasing Policies
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, his Deputy Angela Rella, and Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino have violated the city's purchasing policies in the hiring of attorneys to pursue their fight with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. [ see the previous post for background on this dispute ]. This post...
glensfallschronicle.com
DEC: Lake George day use passes will now be sold online only; can buy 7 days in advance
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced “the transition to automated, online sales for all day use permits at the Lake George Islands.”. “Online day use sales are anticipated to begin May 12, seven days prior to the opening of the Lake George Islands campgrounds,” said the DEC press release.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store
A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced. The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road. Players...
