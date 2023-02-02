Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Related
Update:Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts
Thanks to social media the man in the second case has been identified as. Darrell Dewayne Dawson Jr and was located. He is now in custody. Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts.
70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6
Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business
It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
Industrial Business Maverick Pipe Coming to Texarkana Means jobs
TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. According to a press release, Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40...
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
Texarkana Man Arrested And Charged With Soliciting A Minor Online
The Texarkana Texas Police Department issued a statement today announcing the Monday arrest of a 48-year-old man at his place of work in Bowie County, he is being charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. The TTPD report states that Robert Murphy, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, has been arrested and...
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
Here Are Some Great Events Going on This Weekend Feb 3-5 in Texarkana
Ah, the weekend is here once again. The rain and ice are gone and the temperatures are warming up a bit. If you are looking for something to do this weekend we found a few things to check out. 2023 Annual AKC Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Texarkana presents...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 3rd and 4th
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
See Amazingly Insane Stunts at Motto Xtreme Circus in Texarkana
If you are looking for some fun, I mean super extreme action then this is for you. This isn't anything like a traditional circus. No this is a Motto Xtreme Circus and it's coming to Texarkana. This is a high-energy show that combines action sports with circus feats and it's...
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Have Fun at The Beads, Bags, Bangles, “Beatles & Bell Bottoms” Event
Who is ready to go back in time for a blast of a good time and it's all for a great cause? The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will present its 16th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser. If you love the 60s from music to fashion then you do not want to miss this event.
Newly Opened Texarkana Restaurant Features Sweet Tooth Cravings
The first thing you will see when you walk into the newly opened Monjunis in Texarkana is a wall of lighted colored bottles and the second thing you will see is all the colorful cupcakes and cakes from Buttercups, a longtime Louisiana tradition. Buttercups Cupcakes. Shreveport-Bossier has two boutique shops...
Eagle 106.3
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0