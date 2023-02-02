ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business

It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
Industrial Business Maverick Pipe Coming to Texarkana Means jobs

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. According to a press release, Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40...
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
