ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Propst Picks Wolves

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

Piedmont, AL – After a flurry of late arriving offers, Piedmont receiver raised around signing-day glories sees his own day arrive, signs with West Georgia

By Al Muskewitz

One of Thomas Propst’s fondest memories growing up in a football coach’s family was the annual rite of winter known as National Signing Day. Every year, he couldn’t wait to watch the elite players – 255 of them total – on his father’s teams parade to the front of the room in all those brightly colored ball caps and sign with all those different programs across the country. And with every stroke of the pen back then, he couldn’t wait to be one of those guys.

“It was cool seeing everybody else sign, put in the work and have the outcome of it, seeing where football has taken them and getting the chance to go play at the next level,” the Piedmont receiver said. “I said to myself I wanted to do that when I got older. That was probably eighth, ninth grade and I worked my butt off to make that happen.” Propst’s day finally arrived Wednesday when he signed his own scholarship with the University of West Georgia. He said it felt even “more special” than the way he felt watching the players he looked up to so many years ago.

That would make him the 256th player his father, legendary high school coach Rush Propst, has had a direct hand in sending to the next level. For all the players Papa Propst has sent to the next level, because it was his son, this one was the most gratifying. “He’s grown up going to signing days,” said Rush, reminiscing about signing days past. “He’s been around a lot of those kids down to the wire. He’s heard all those phone calls of a Monday night kid committing to Kentucky, and then he flips to LSU 36 hours later. I’ve seen some crazy things over the years.”

It may be a straight shot from Piedmont to Carrollton, Ga., but Thomas Propst’s road to West Georgia has been a winding one, fraught with injuries that almost kept his college dream from happening. Propst transferred into the Piedmont program two years ago and developed into a smart, reliable inside receiver. He started out as a special teamer and holder, but was never quite 100 percent after breaking his right foot as a sophomore in Georgia. [ read more… ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bldyL_0kaVxRC000
Receiver Thomas Propst celebrates signing to play at West Georgia with his Piedmont coaches. On the cover, Propst’s parents took part in the festivites.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Dega Does It

Handley, AL – Talladega girls rally from 12-point halftime deficit, become first team to eliminate Anniston in area in Bullock’s 18-year tenure as head coach Girls Class 4A, Area 8 tournament Monday Talladega 41, Anniston 34 Handley 58, Munford 15 Thursday Championship Handley vs. Talladega, 6 p.m. By Joe Medley Rebecca Williams and Eddie Bullock shared […]
ANNISTON, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

A banner signing day for Newnan

On Wednesday, it was a banner day at the Max Bass Gymnasium as 12 student-athletes from four sports signed their letters of intent to play college athletics. From Head Coach Marc Gilmore’s baseball team, Hunter Snyder signed with Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Pitcher Drew Ellsworth went with Toccoa Falls College, and outfielder Kage Bossman signed with Lynchburg University in Virginia.
NEWNAN, GA
Calhoun Journal

Falcon First for Anniston’s Donoho

Anniston, AL – Connell jumps way to becoming Donoho’s first indoor-track state champion; Ohatchee’s Ferguson vaults to third state title By Joe Medley Estella Connell keeps adding to her resume as an elite high school athlete, and she jumped her way to Donoho history during Friday’s action in the state indoor track championships. She finished first in […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford’s Lady Jackets Tend to Garden

Oxford, AL – Oxford spoils Spring Garden’s bid for undefeated regular season; White Plains’ Martin finding stroke at right time, PV’s Gannaway, Hester have career nights, and more FRIDAY’S GIRLS GAMES Alexandria 59, Saks 32 Oxford 59, Spring Garden 53 Pleasant Valley 76, Coosa Christian 31 Ohatchee 67, Ragland 39 Southside 55, Glencoe 47 Jacksonville Christian […]
OXFORD, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Stats Show Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/29/2023 -2/5/2023. There were a total of 266 answered calls for service. There were 47 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were five felony arrest made and 16 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 96 traffic stops, and 25 citations/written warnings issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
LAGRANGE, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia

The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
DECATUR, GA
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/30/2023 to 2/05/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/30/2023 to 2/05/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1063 calls for service. There were 96 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 51 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 289 traffic stops, and 77 traffic citations. 20 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy