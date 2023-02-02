Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Lady Huskies close out season with 43-34 victory over Central Phenix City
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – It has been quite the year for Tonya Hunter and her Hewitt Trussville Lady Huskies leading into the postseason. With the area tournament looming, the Huskies welcomed Central Phenix City to Bryant Bank Arena Saturday in a game that had to be rescheduled from Thursday night. The change […]
FINANCE: A Glance At The Year That Was and the Year Ahead
By David R. Guttery, RFC, RFS, CAM President, Keystone Financial Group-Trussville Al I celebrated my 31st anniversary of being in practice in December of last year. Across all of those years, in my opinion, 2022 will certainly be remembered as the most unique year, that demanded an extraordinary effort to navigate unusual circumstances. Before we […]
2nd death results from Hueytown residential fire
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – A second person has died after a house in Hueytown caught fire on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, succumbed to her injuries and died at UAB Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:45 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the Hueytown […]
Body of missing kayaker found in Bayview Lake, Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The body of a kayaker who was reported missing last week was discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 3 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 30, 2023, of a person who had gone missing […]
Pinson Council establishes revenue clerk position, pays for elementary lunch costs
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune PINSON – A new revenue clerk position was established during a meeting of the Pinson City Council on Thursday, Feb. 2, where they also approved a request from Pinson Elementary School to help offset the costs of missed lunch fees. Duties of the revenue clerk will include classifying and […]
ACTA Theatre presents John Patrick’s ‘The Curious Savage’
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick open this Friday, Feb. 10, at ACTA Theatre in Trussville. This heart-warming drama, directed by Angie McGowan, is set in the 1950s, taking place in the living room of a Massachusetts sanatorium called The Cloisters. “The Curious Savage is a really, really […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
Center Point man shot, killed over weekend
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
Birmingham PD investigates Tuesday morning shooting resulting in 1 death
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Robert Lee Chandler, 57, of Birmingham, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, after being shot at the 4200 block of Fairmont Way, Birmingham. Chandler was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:36 a.m. “The decedent sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill […]
Alabama releasing 369 prisoners early, 12 convicted of murder in Jefferson County
From Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), following a newly amended law passed by the Alabama Legislature, planned to release 369 inmates on Tuesday, according to Carol Robinson. Among those on the list were 12 people convicted of murder in Jefferson County alone. The plan hit a snag on Tuesday […]
Springville Council votes against ambulance lease agreement, swears in new council member
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune SPRINGVILLE – The Springville City Council voted against a resolution to adopt a lease agreement with Regional Paramedical Services (RPS) to acquire an ambulance for the city. Fire Chief Richard Harvey presented the details of the lease in the work session prior to the meeting. RPS offered to lease […]
Trussville police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating after the break-in of multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a U.S. Highway 11 business. Lt. Clint Riner said the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Orange Theory. “Force was used to gain entry into each vehicle,” […]
UPDATE: Woman killed in Birmingham Tuesday night found to have been pregnant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Autopsy results found that Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, of Birmingham, was pregnant when she was shot and killed Tuesday night, Jan. 31, around 10:20 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Birmingham, where they found Hines, who was […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in 17-year-old Jaylen Clark homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylen Andarrius Clark, 17, of Birmingham. Clark was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the 100 Block of Nekoma Drive. The suspect has been identified […]
Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0