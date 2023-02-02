By David R. Guttery, RFC, RFS, CAM President, Keystone Financial Group-Trussville Al I celebrated my 31st anniversary of being in practice in December of last year. Across all of those years, in my opinion, 2022 will certainly be remembered as the most unique year, that demanded an extraordinary effort to navigate unusual circumstances. Before we […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO