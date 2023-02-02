ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: A Glance At The Year That Was and the Year Ahead

By David R. Guttery, RFC, RFS, CAM President, Keystone Financial Group-Trussville Al I celebrated my 31st anniversary of being in practice in December of last year. Across all of those years, in my opinion, 2022 will certainly be remembered as the most unique year, that demanded an extraordinary effort to navigate unusual circumstances. Before we […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

2nd death results from Hueytown residential fire

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – A second person has died after a house in Hueytown caught fire on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, succumbed to her injuries and died at UAB Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:45 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the Hueytown […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point man shot, killed over weekend

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville Council votes against ambulance lease agreement, swears in new council member

By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune SPRINGVILLE – The Springville City Council voted against a resolution to adopt a lease agreement with Regional Paramedical Services (RPS) to acquire an ambulance for the city. Fire Chief Richard Harvey presented the details of the lease in the work session prior to the meeting. RPS offered to lease […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy