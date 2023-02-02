Read full article on original website
Driver missing after major crash
VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH 64. The Van Zandt County Precinct 4 constable’s office says, “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt.” According to our news partner KETK, officials say the other driver involved was uninjured but his truck and his load weren’t as lucky. We’ll update this item as more information becomes available.
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of February 6. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew on FM 850, just off SH 31, performing profiling operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. In Gregg County, weather permitting, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207. Crews will also be patching potholes at various locations throughout the county. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice
RUSK — Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow certain directions. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Click this link for more details and updates.
East Texas Food Bank to hold special distribution to help storm victims
TYLER – In response to the recent winter storm, the East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes and meat on Thursday, February 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. Last week’s winter storm caused widespread power outages and damage, with Smith County being part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration. “Many of our neighbors had to throw away all of their refrigerated food after being without power for days and with so many people struggling to make ends meet, we knew we wanted to help,” said Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane as quoted in a news release. “We are also grateful for our partnership with Green Acres Baptist Church and allowing us to use their facility for our distributions.”
Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport
GLADEWATER — A small plane crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants of the plane were taken to the hospital. Officials said their injuries were non life-threatening. The FAA will handle the investigation.
Body found at Tyler construction site
TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating after the discovery of a body. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found at a construction site off east Grande Boulevard Monday. Police say foul play is not suspected. The body has been sent for autopsy. Additional details were not available.
Tyler engineer, father of ‘Adopt-A-Highway’ program has died
TYLER — Former Tyler District Engineer, James “Bobby” Evans has died, according to TxDOT Tyler’s Facebook page. Evans was called the father of the internationally known Adopt-A-Highway program, which he helped start in Tyler, TxDOT said. Evans worked with TxDOT for 42 years.
Tyler homicide under investigation
TYLER — Tyler police seek your help investigating a homicide. Officials say at around 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on W. Mims near the Gaston Avenue intersection. A person was found inside, dead of a gunshot wound. Their name was not immediately released pending family notification. Anyone with any information that may assist in this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect
Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
