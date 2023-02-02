TYLER – In response to the recent winter storm, the East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes and meat on Thursday, February 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. Last week’s winter storm caused widespread power outages and damage, with Smith County being part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration. “Many of our neighbors had to throw away all of their refrigerated food after being without power for days and with so many people struggling to make ends meet, we knew we wanted to help,” said Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane as quoted in a news release. “We are also grateful for our partnership with Green Acres Baptist Church and allowing us to use their facility for our distributions.”

TYLER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO