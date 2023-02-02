Read full article on original website
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings fashion show from Disneyland streaming Feb. 10
Hoping for a closer look at the upcoming 2023 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Collection of Disney Princess-inspired bridal gowns? Disney is ofering a digital fashion in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland. The fashion show will give viewers a first look at 21 brand-new wedding gowns inspired by...
Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, hotel room deals for Florida residents offered
As the new year starts, Walt Disney World is offering up to deals for Florida residents, the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket and a savings of up to 20% on select Disney hotel stays through early 2023. Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a...
Ariel meet and greet returns Jan. 22 to Magic Kingdom, Belle not far behind
Two of the last character meet-and-greets that have yet to reopen since Magic Kingdom’s closure due to COVID-19 nearly two years ago are coming back. Staring on Sunday, Jan. 22, Ariel’s Grotto reopens with the opportunity to meet the Little Mermaid herself with a Disney Photo Pass photographer available. The meet and greet is next to Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid.
Did Disney just give us the opening date for Tron at Magic Kingdom?
Disney Parks on Twitter released a very cryptic video possibly providing a clue to the opening date of Tron Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom. The video shows portrays the ranking of the Top 10 high schores of a video arcade game, presumably Tron. The initials represent a variety of things and...
3 Disney World changes coming to help save money and time
Walt Disney World today announced a trio of changes aimed at improving the guest experience and help save a little money. Disney announced that it will be relaxing its park reservation requirements for passholders who visit after 2 p.m., will be adding ride photos to Disney Genie+ and is reinstating free self-parking to guests staying at Disney resorts.
All new food, novelty items coming to Disneyland to celebrated Disney 100
It is a week and half until Disneyland kicks off The Walt Disney Company’s 100 year anniversary celebration and the resort will be introducing close to 60 new food and novelty items, including a thermal tumbler and a Mickey Mouse sipper. There will be special treats available across Disneyland...
5 fun facts about the new ‘Wondrous Journeys’ show at Disneyland
The all-new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” debuted at Disneyland Jan. 27, 2023, weaves in music, characters and moments from every film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past century, including “Hercules,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Peter Pan,” “Treasure Planet,” “Big Hero 6,” “Frozen” and the upcoming “Wish.”
4 big attraction refurbishments begin today at Walt Disney World
Four big attraction refurbishments begin today – Jan. 9 – at Walt Disney World, one at Magic Kingdom, another at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the fourth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Annual refurbishments are a standard process as rides need to...
Splash Mountain is added to this list of defunct Disney World rides
The morning of Jan. 23, 2023, started off with a big change at Walt Disney World. Splash Mountain, the fan-favorite log flume ride based on the animated sequences from “Song of the South” is closed for good. The attraction, which opened in 1992 at Magic Kingdom, is now added to a long list of defunct Disney World rides and attractions.
A look at 23 Disney artifacts to be showcased at Disney100: The Exhibition
Disney has unveiled 23 “Crown Jewels” from the Walt Disney Archives in advance of the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition that opens Feb. 18, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. From live-action to animation and Disney Parks to a galaxy far, far away, the 23 items...
Disney provides sneak peek of Te Fiti figure in EPCOT
Disney is finishing up work on the World Nature neighborhood in EPCOT and is providing a sneak peek of Te Fiti as part of the Journey of Water, Inspirted by Moana coming attraction. The 16-foot tall Te Fiti Figure and her pose was a close collaboration with Walt Disney Animation...
CreativeSoul Photography re-imagines Disney Princesses through diverse dolls
Disney announced a new collaboration with Black-owned business, CreativeSoul Photography, featuring a special-edition artist series collection of dolls across the African diaspora, inspired by Disney Princesses. The CreativeSoul Doll Collection, based on the work of CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, reimagines what a classic Disney Princess would look...
How Disneyland will ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ during 2023 Black History Month
During Black History Month in February, Disneyland will honor Black heritage and culture with a number of limited-time offerings across the resort, in addition to current experiences such as “Tale of the Lion King” stage show, African-inspired cuisine at Troubadour Tavern and training sessions with the Dora Milaje.
Tiana’s Palace restaurant opening in late 2023 at Disneyland
Disneyland will be expanding its theming of “The Princess and the Frog” into New Orleans Square at Disneyland by transforming the French Market Restaurant into Tiana’s Palace. Disneyland recently opened Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new retail shop that Tiana opened with her mother,...
Disney World reinstates daily housekeeping at deluxe resorts
Starting today, Jan. 15, Walt Disney World is reinstituting daily housekeeping service at all Walt Disney World deluxe results. This is the first time the daily service has been brought back since COVID-19 reopening. Some deluxe resorts had already brought back the daily service but now all the deluxe location...
Disney announces theme for 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon race
Disney is slowly releasing the themes for the upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend taking place this November. “Throughout the celebration, Disney 100 will showcase fans’ favorite stories and beloved characters with monthly themes,” according to the runDisney website. ” And though here at runDisney we’re not quite ready to spill the beans on the full theme for our 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the celebration and share a sneak peek of the theme for just one of the events.”
So long to the Harmonious barges in EPCOT World Showcase lagoon
When Disney World first announced the “Harmonious” nighttime show at EPCOT in they touted how this would be one of the largest shows ever created for a Disney park. The should would have five giant barges to be used for projections, pyrotechnics and water screens at night. During...
‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks returns to Magic Kingdom on April 3
It’s coming back. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” is retunring to the Magic Kingdom on April 3 featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A., according to Disney. The current fireworks show, “Disney Enchantment,” was introduced for the 50th anniversary celebration of Magic Kingdom on Oct. 1,...
Park hopping, ride photo changes coming to Disneyland on Feb. 4
There are some changes for guests coming to Disneyland next month, including making it easier to park hop and complimentary attraction photos for guests. In addition, Disneyland said it will open up the Magic Key program as well. Here are the specifics:. 11 a.m. Park Hopping. Beginning February 4, 2023,...
The complete schedule during EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023
The schedule of the artists appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been released for the entire festival taking place Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023. More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will showcase and sell their works at a variety of special tents that...
