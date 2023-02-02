Disney is slowly releasing the themes for the upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend taking place this November. “Throughout the celebration, Disney 100 will showcase fans’ favorite stories and beloved characters with monthly themes,” according to the runDisney website. ” And though here at runDisney we’re not quite ready to spill the beans on the full theme for our 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the celebration and share a sneak peek of the theme for just one of the events.”

