FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stokes Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks...
Gold looks for fresh economic cues as higher dollar limits gains
(Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday as traders waited for more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates, while a slightly higher dollar kept prices in check. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,870.16 per ounce by 1209 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan....
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as central banker comments cheer investors
(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from a two-week low, as comments by the chief policymakers at the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve calmed investor jitters about the interest rate outlook.
Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in...
TSX falls ahead of cenbank chair comments; Lithium America shines
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of remarks by the U.S. and Canada's central bank chairs, while Lithium America soared after a favorable ruling on the Thacker Pass project. At 10:13 a.m. ET (15:13 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
CF Bankshares Inc <CFBK.O>: Profits of 72 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by CF Bankshares Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 72 cents per share, 4 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 68 cents. Profits of 74 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $13.81 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.7 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $13.81 million from $12.35 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.65 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.68 0.72 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.73 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.71 0.68 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:15 p.m.
Price caps hit Russia's export revenue by about $8 billion in Jan - IEA official
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday. He said the growth in global oil demand...
Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues
(Reuters) - Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,875.36 per ounce by 0940 GMT, after hitting its...
COLUMN-Outsized U.S. share of world equity may revert to norm: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Years of U.S. stock outperformance are finally cresting and their share of the global pie is likely to normalize from here. The U.S. slice of the multi-trillion dollar global equity market remains high by historical standards but is set to fall as wildly inflated Big Tech valuations reset, the dollar retreats and other regions play catch-up alongside a shift in sector leadership.
Carrier Global Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Carrier Global Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 40 cents per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $5.11 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $5.07 billion. * Carrier Global Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 32 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Carrier Global Corp shares had risen by 11.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $270 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Carrier Global Corp is $47.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.40 0.40 Met Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat.
3 TSX stocks to keep an eye on amid slow economic growth in Q4
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Canada’s economy has grown by 1.6 per cent. Per Statistics Canada data, real industry GDP has increased by 3.8 per cent for the year. Loblaw Companies witnessed revenue growth of 8.3 per cent in Q3 2022. According to data from Statistics Canada, the...
Artroniq Proposes To Undertake Private Placement Of Up To 65.7 Mln Ordinary Shares
* PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 65.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ARTRONIQ. * PROPOSES DIVERSIFICATION OF EXISTING PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES TO INCLUDE ELECTRONIC BICYCLES ASSEMBLY & MANUFACTURING BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Moody's cuts Egypt rating to B3
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by one notch to B3 from B2 on Tuesday, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity. The agency changed its outlook rating for Egypt to stable from negative. (Reporting by Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by...
UK's FTSE 100 ekes out gains on BP boost, midcaps decline
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday as bumper earnings from oil giant BP supported the resources-heavy index, while global risk sentiment was subdued ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's comments. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4% at close, inching closer to the all-time high it hit last...
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration to Feb. 10 -finance ministry
ACCRA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange programme to Feb. 10, after some bondholders experienced "technical glitches" as they tried to complete the process, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen Editing by Sofia Christensen and Chris Reese)
Carrier Global Corp <CARR.K>: Profits of 40 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Carrier Global Corp in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 40 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 44 cents. Profits of 40 cents per share were anticipated by the twenty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 33 cents to 42 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 40 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $5.11 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.07 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Sixteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $5.11 billion from $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.39 0.44 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
Flick through three US restaurant stocks in February
Nathan's Famous Inc has a three-year dividend growth of 6.39. Rave Restaurant reported US$ 0.3 million in net income in Q1FY2023. Dutch Bros Inc's revenue in Q3 2022 was US$ 198.64 million. The restaurant sector is also a very important in the US stock market. The restaurant sector suffered losses...
