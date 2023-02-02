ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC fellowship funds medical student research program on skin of color

The fellowship, which now has support from skincare brand La Roche-Posay, aims to reduce health disparities by advancing research related to skin of color, pigmentation and diversity. Patients of color face significant disparities across the health care system, and those inequities extend to dermatology. Delayed and incorrect diagnoses of skin...
